Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1802
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1802
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1294
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, COSTA, FONTANA AND MENSCH, JUNE 22, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 36017, on that
portion of Pennsylvania Route 56 over the Kiskiminetas River,
Vandergrift Borough, Westmoreland County, and Parks Township,
Armstrong County, as the Rudy Minarcin Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Rudy Minarcin Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) Rudy Minarcin was born March 25, 1930, in North
Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. He led Vandergrift High
School to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic
League baseball title in 1948 and was a Major League Baseball
pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.
(2) Mr. Minarcin's professional baseball career started
in 1948 with the Vandergrift Pioneers of the Old-Atlantic
League before he was drafted into the Army. After his
service, Mr. Minarcin made the majors at 25 years of age.
(3) In 1955, Mr. Minarcin threw a one-hitter complete
