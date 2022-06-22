Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1802

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1802

Section 1. Rudy Minarcin Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) Rudy Minarcin was born March 25, 1930, in North

Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. He led Vandergrift High

School to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic

League baseball title in 1948 and was a Major League Baseball

pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

(2) Mr. Minarcin's professional baseball career started

in 1948 with the Vandergrift Pioneers of the Old-Atlantic

League before he was drafted into the Army. After his

service, Mr. Minarcin made the majors at 25 years of age.

(3) In 1955, Mr. Minarcin threw a one-hitter complete

