Senate Bill 511 Printer's Number 1804

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 584

PRINTER'S NO. 1804

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

511

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, FONTANA, ARGALL, COLLETT, VOGEL, MARTIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, BAKER,

BROWNE, STEFANO, MUTH, AUMENT, HAYWOOD, STREET, SANTARSIERO,

BROOKS, BREWSTER, TARTAGLIONE AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 13, 2021

SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL

LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice

of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of

drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,

consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"

further providing for authority to administer injectable

medications, biologicals and immunizations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9.2 of the act of September 27, 1961

(P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended to

read:

Section 9.2. Authority to Administer Injectable Medications,

Biologicals and Immunizations.--[(a) The board shall by

regulation establish education and training standards and

