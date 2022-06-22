Senate Bill 511 Printer's Number 1804
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 584
PRINTER'S NO. 1804
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
511
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, FONTANA, ARGALL, COLLETT, VOGEL, MARTIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, YUDICHAK, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, BAKER,
BROWNE, STEFANO, MUTH, AUMENT, HAYWOOD, STREET, SANTARSIERO,
BROOKS, BREWSTER, TARTAGLIONE AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 13, 2021
SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL
LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice
of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of
drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,
consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"
further providing for authority to administer injectable
medications, biologicals and immunizations.
AMENDING THE ACT OF SEPTEMBER 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, NO.699),
ENTITLED "AN ACT RELATING TO THE REGULATION OF THE PRACTICE
OF PHARMACY, INCLUDING THE SALES, USE AND DISTRIBUTION OF
DRUGS AND DEVICES AT RETAIL; AND AMENDING, REVISING,
CONSOLIDATING AND REPEALING CERTAIN LAWS RELATING THERETO,"
FURTHER PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY TO ADMINISTER INJECTABLE
MEDICATIONS, BIOLOGICALS AND IMMUNIZATIONS; AND ABROGATING
INCONSISTENT REGULATIONS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9.2 of the act of September 27, 1961
(P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended to
read:
Section 9.2. Authority to Administer Injectable Medications,
Biologicals and Immunizations.--[(a) The board shall by
regulation establish education and training standards and
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23