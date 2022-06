Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1806

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1419, 1728

PRINTER'S NO. 1806

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1094

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, ARGALL, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, GORDNER,

MENSCH, PITTMAN, STEFANO AND DiSANTO, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, IN REGISTRATION OF VEHICLES, PROVIDING FOR

APPORTIONED REGISTRATION RENEWAL; IN COMMERCIAL DRIVERS,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER'S LICENSE; IN

MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS, REPEALING PROVISIONS RELATING TO

SNOW AND ICE DISLODGED OR FALLING FROM MOVING VEHICLE AND

PROVIDING FOR SNOW AND ICE; AND, in motor carrier safety,

repealing provisions relating to findings and declaration of

policy and further providing for definitions and for Motor

Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7802 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is repealed:

SECTION 1. TITLE 75 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED

STATUTES IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SECTION TO READ:

§ 1309.1. APPORTIONED REGISTRATION RENEWAL.

THE DEPARTMENT SHALL ESTABLISH A SYSTEM OF STAGGERED

APPORTIONED REGISTRATION RENEWAL IN A MANNER THAT APPORTIONED

REGISTRATIONS WILL EXPIRE IN NO LESS THAN FOUR PERIODS

THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT AND MAINTAIN THE

