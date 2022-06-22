Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 1809
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
225
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, J. WARD, MENSCH, COLLETT,
MUTH, KANE, STEFANO, AUMENT, CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, BROOKS,
BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON, SABATINA, TOMLINSON, LAUGHLIN,
MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, DUSH, COMITTA,
FLYNN, L. WILLIAMS AND DILLON, MARCH 18, 2021
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in quality healthcare
accountability and protection, further providing for
definitions and for responsibilities of managed care plans,
providing for preauthorization review standards and for
preauthorization costs, further providing for continuity of
care, providing for step therapy, further providing for
required disclosure and for operational standards and
providing for initial review of preauthorization requests and
adverse determinations, for preauthorization denial
grievances and for access requirements in service areas; and
making an editorial change.
