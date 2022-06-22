Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 1809

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 453, 948

PRINTER'S NO. 1809

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

225

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, J. WARD, MENSCH, COLLETT,

MUTH, KANE, STEFANO, AUMENT, CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, BROOKS,

BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON, SABATINA, TOMLINSON, LAUGHLIN,

MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, DUSH, COMITTA,

FLYNN, L. WILLIAMS AND DILLON, MARCH 18, 2021

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in quality healthcare

accountability and protection, further providing for

definitions and for responsibilities of managed care plans,

providing for preauthorization review standards and for

preauthorization costs, further providing for continuity of

care, providing for step therapy, further providing for

required disclosure and for operational standards and

providing for initial review of preauthorization requests and

adverse determinations, for preauthorization denial

grievances and for access requirements in service areas; and

making an editorial change.

