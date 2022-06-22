Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 1805
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - 1112. Requirements and limitations for vehicle rental.
1113. Liability.
1114. Group insurance for private vehicle rental programs.
1115. Enabling operation at airport.
§ 1111. Requirements for vehicle rental transactions.
(a) Compliance.--A vehicle rental transaction facilitated by
a program provider shall be subject to all statutory and
regulatory obligations, taxes, fees and other charges for
private passenger motor vehicles, transactions and companies,
including, but not limited to, compliance with the following:
(1) Section 2398 of the act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323,
No.130), known as The County Code.
(2) Section 1602-A of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971.
(3) The act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.242, No.45), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain benefit exclusions for rented and
leased motor vehicles; imposing requirements on persons
engaged in the rental of motor vehicles; and imposing
liability for failure to comply."
(4) 53 Pa.C.S. § 8602(b)(1)(ii) (relating to local
financial support).
(5) 74 Pa.C.S. § 5933(a) (relating to customer facility
charge) if imposed by a city of the first class.
(6) 75 Pa.C.S. § 1731 (relating to availability, scope
and amount of coverage).
(7) 61 Pa. Code § 47.20(c)(1) (relating to vehicle
rental tax).
(8) 67 Pa. Code § 63.34 (relating to rental vehicles).
(b) Timeliness.--A notice or disclosure required to be
provided, delivered, posted or otherwise made available by a
20210SB0548PN1805 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30