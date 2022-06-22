Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 1805

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - 1112. Requirements and limitations for vehicle rental.

1113. Liability.

1114. Group insurance for private vehicle rental programs.

1115. Enabling operation at airport.

§ 1111. Requirements for vehicle rental transactions.

(a) Compliance.--A vehicle rental transaction facilitated by

a program provider shall be subject to all statutory and

regulatory obligations, taxes, fees and other charges for

private passenger motor vehicles, transactions and companies,

including, but not limited to, compliance with the following:

(1) Section 2398 of the act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323,

No.130), known as The County Code.

(2) Section 1602-A of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971.

(3) The act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.242, No.45), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain benefit exclusions for rented and

leased motor vehicles; imposing requirements on persons

engaged in the rental of motor vehicles; and imposing

liability for failure to comply."

(4) 53 Pa.C.S. § 8602(b)(1)(ii) (relating to local

financial support).

(5) 74 Pa.C.S. § 5933(a) (relating to customer facility

charge) if imposed by a city of the first class.

(6) 75 Pa.C.S. § 1731 (relating to availability, scope

and amount of coverage).

(7) 61 Pa. Code § 47.20(c)(1) (relating to vehicle

rental tax).

(8) 67 Pa. Code § 63.34 (relating to rental vehicles).

(b) Timeliness.--A notice or disclosure required to be

provided, delivered, posted or otherwise made available by a

