Senate Bill 1160 Printer's Number 1812

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1540

PRINTER'S NO. 1812

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1160

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MUTH, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT, STEFANO,

LAUGHLIN, COSTA AND PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 4, 2022

SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL

LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine

and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;

reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and

Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for

its composition, powers and duties; providing for the

issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and

revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;

and making repeals," further providing for definitions and

for athletic trainers; and abrogating a regulation.

AMENDING THE ACT OF DECEMBER 20, 1985 (P.L.457, NO.112),

ENTITLED "AN ACT RELATING TO THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICINE

AND SURGERY AND THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICALLY RELATED ACTS;

REESTABLISHING THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND

LICENSURE AS THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICINE AND PROVIDING FOR

ITS COMPOSITION, POWERS AND DUTIES; PROVIDING FOR THE

ISSUANCE OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES AND THE SUSPENSION AND

REVOCATION OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES; PROVIDED PENALTIES;

AND MAKING REPEALS," FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; AND

ABROGATING AN INCONSISTENT REGULATION.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "athletic training services,"

"direction" and "physically active person" in section 2 of the

act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical

Practice Act of 1985, are amended to read:

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26