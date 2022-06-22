Senate Bill 1160 Printer's Number 1812
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1160
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MUTH, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT, STEFANO,
LAUGHLIN, COSTA AND PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 4, 2022
SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL
LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," further providing for definitions and
for athletic trainers; and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "athletic training services,"
"direction" and "physically active person" in section 2 of the
act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical
Practice Act of 1985, are amended to read:
