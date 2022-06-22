Senate Bill 1161 Printer's Number 1813
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1541
PRINTER'S NO. 1813
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1161
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MUTH, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT, STEFANO,
LAUGHLIN, COSTA AND PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 4, 2022
SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL
LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), entitled
"An act requiring the licensing of practitioners of
osteopathic medicine and surgery; regulating their practice;
providing for certain funds and penalties for violations and
repeals," further providing for definitions and for athletic
trainers; and abrogating a regulation.
AMENDING THE ACT OF DECEMBER 20, 1985 (P.L.457, NO.112),
ENTITLED "AN ACT RELATING TO THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICINE
AND SURGERY AND THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICALLY RELATED ACTS;
REESTABLISHING THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND
LICENSURE AS THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICINE AND PROVIDING FOR
ITS COMPOSITION, POWERS AND DUTIES; PROVIDING FOR THE
ISSUANCE OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES AND THE SUSPENSION AND
REVOCATION OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES; PROVIDED PENALTIES;
AND MAKING REPEALS," FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; AND
ABROGATING AN INCONSISTENT REGULATION.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "athletic training services,"
"direction" and "physically active person" in section 2 of the
act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the
Osteopathic Medical Practice Act, are amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
