Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1814
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1287
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, GORDNER, SCHWANK AND MARTIN,
JUNE 15, 2022
SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL
LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An
act to promote the public health and safety by providing for
examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who
desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining
cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,
students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and
cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the
Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the
Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts
by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"
providing for salon area and further providing for temporary
licenses FLOOR SPACE.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred
to as the Cosmetology Law, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 9.4. Salon area FLOOR SPACE .-- (a) The booth FLOOR
space of a licensed cosmetology salon operated by one licensed
cosmetologist must have a minimum area of one hundred twenty
square feet with a minimum width of ten feet. An additional area
of at least sixty square feet is required for each additional
