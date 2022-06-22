Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1814

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1768

PRINTER'S NO. 1814

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1287

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SCAVELLO, GORDNER, SCHWANK AND MARTIN,

JUNE 15, 2022

SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL

LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 22, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An

act to promote the public health and safety by providing for

examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who

desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining

cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,

students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and

cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the

Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the

Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts

by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"

providing for salon area and further providing for temporary

licenses FLOOR SPACE.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred

to as the Cosmetology Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 9.4. Salon area FLOOR SPACE .-- (a) The booth FLOOR

space of a licensed cosmetology salon operated by one licensed

cosmetologist must have a minimum area of one hundred twenty

square feet with a minimum width of ten feet. An additional area

of at least sixty square feet is required for each additional

