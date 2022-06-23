Liminal Crosses $3 Bn USD Transaction Threshold Upon Introduction of Smart Refill Solution for Hot Wallet Management
Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure that secures digital assets, has surpassed $3 billion USD in transactions on its platform.SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure that secures digital assets, has surpassed $3 billion USD in transactions on its platform. Founded in 2021, this milestone reflects the company’s capacity to scale in a relatively short amount of time.
Part of the rapid growth is due to Liminal’s ability to understand the business requirements of exchange and develop innovative solutions for operational excellence and cost-effectiveness. Earlier this quarter, the company introduced the Liminal Smart Refill Wallet. This automated solution provides users with a seamless, uninterrupted refill process for digital assets in hot wallets held on the platform.
India’s Leading Crypto Exchange ZebPay successfully implemented Smart Refill Wallet as a solution. Rahil Shaikh, Head of Blockchain at ZebPay, said, “Liminal's Smart Refill Wallets have eliminated ~90% of manual effort required in refilling hot wallets”
Founder Mahin Gupta quotes, “Liminal is blending itself with automation and allowing its customers to explore opportunities in the web3 domain. This will help our users save money on maintaining their wallets and efficiently scale their operations, productivity, and security. More strategic automation will strengthen the workforce and decrease the chances of human errors and other risks.”
This streamlined solution has saved more than 190 manual hours of work by automating more than $450 million USD in refills on predefined schedules. The Smart Refill Wallet builds on the features of traditional hot wallets with seamless automation, enhanced obscurity on the user-end, and additional layers of security. Innovations like this have helped Liminal surpass the milestone of $3 billion USD in transactions on the platform.
The Liminal Smart Refill Wallet solution for hot wallet management is highly customizable and can easily integrate into a platform's existing wallet infrastructure. Liminal's Smart Refill Wallet continuously monitors and performs periodic checks and refills based on the platform's predefined policies. Liminal’s custodial infrastructure provides an on-ramp and simplified, secure and efficient solutions for digital assets under custody.
Online and offline custody of digital assets continues to present conflicting risks and inefficiencies. The Smart Refill Wallet applies a multisignature set up to enhance security while still giving users full autonomy over their private keys. Liminal assigns transaction signing credentials to multiple people to ensure automation of operations. This in return improves accountability, eliminates single points of failure arising due to compromised private keys, and ensures continuity of operations even in the absence of one or more key holders.
Liminal offers a solution to one of the common causes of compromised assets by removing human error in the wallet refill process and adding additional layers of protection. Additionally, the added protection does not significantly change the existing infrastructure. Users can continue doing their business as usual now that Liminal's solution is in place while lowering cost burdens.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet operations infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. Liminal’s security-first approach allows projects to define customized policies and assign roles to users based on their responsibilities. The operations excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains.
