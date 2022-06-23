Quantum Computing Master Inventor and IQM CEO Dr. Jan Goetz Confirmed as Keynote of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit
At IQM, we relentlessly push the limits of Quantum Physics. We are proud to be building this future and to lead this disruption.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today confirmed that Dr. Jan Goetz, IQM Quantum Computers CEO, will be the Keynote Speaker of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading CEOs in Quantum Computing.
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and business leaders will acquire critical knowledge from the chief executives shaping the quantum computing industry to establish their resilient quantum computing strategy. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST. To access the live broadcast online, please here.
“We are very pleased that Dr. Jan Goetz will be the Keynote Speaker of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit! Dr. Goetz is a master inventor and a highly respected business leader in the field of quantum computing,” said Maëva Ghonda, Global Quantum IP Expert. “Dr. Goetz is a named inventor on his company's key IP including China Patent No. CN214475006U which is titled: Three-Dimensional Superconducting Quantum Bit and Quantum Computing Circuit. Under Dr. Goetz's leadership IQM has quickly expanded internationally and secured prized intellectual property (IP) in key jurisdictions, including China.”
“At IQM, we relentlessly push the limits of Quantum Physics. We are proud to be building this future and to lead this disruption," said Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. “In the future, quantum computers will solve problems which are impossible for us to solve right now. There are several use cases for quantum computers, from Chemistry, Pharmaceuticals, Transport, Security, Healthcare, and others.”
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit will feature the following quantum computing leaders:
* Opening Remarks: Maëva Ghonda, Chair
* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
Roundtable Discussion:
* Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing
* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC
* Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission
For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website by clicking here.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including: quantum computing education courses, conferences and multimedia content. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum computing programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
