Royalton barracks / Domestic Violence arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT: Domestic Assault Investigation

CASE #: 22B2002571

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2022 7:40 pm

LOCATION (specific): Whitney Hill Rd, Tunbridge

VIOLATION:

Contempt for Violation of a Condition of Release Second degree aggravated domestic assault

ACCUSED: Mr. Kevin M. Whiteman

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 22, 2022, at approximately 7:40 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible domestic incident on Whitney Hill Road in the Town of Tunbridge, Orange County.

On 11/22/2021 the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, issued conditions of release upon Mr. Kevin Whiteman of Tunbridge. Among the conditions, Mr. Whiteman was ordered to not abuse or harass a protected person (household member).

A Trooper from the VSP Royalton barracks investigated the domestic incident at Mr. Whiteman’s residence. As a result of this investigation, Mr. Whiteman was arrested for assaulting a household member who was the subject of a court order and was as a protected person in the criminal court order.

Mr. Whiteman was arrested without incident and transported to the State Police barracks in Royalton for processing. Mr. Whiteman was issued a citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on June 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 06/23/2022 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.