Royalton barracks / Domestic Violence arrest
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT: Domestic Assault Investigation
CASE #: 22B2002571
TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/22/2022 7:40 pm
LOCATION (specific): Whitney Hill Rd, Tunbridge
VIOLATION:
- Contempt for Violation of a Condition of Release
- Second degree aggravated domestic assault
ACCUSED: Mr. Kevin M. Whiteman
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 22, 2022, at approximately 7:40 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible domestic incident on Whitney Hill Road in the Town of Tunbridge, Orange County.
On 11/22/2021 the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, issued conditions of release upon Mr. Kevin Whiteman of Tunbridge. Among the conditions, Mr. Whiteman was ordered to not abuse or harass a protected person (household member).
A Trooper from the VSP Royalton barracks investigated the domestic incident at Mr. Whiteman’s residence. As a result of this investigation, Mr. Whiteman was arrested for assaulting a household member who was the subject of a court order and was as a protected person in the criminal court order.
Mr. Whiteman was arrested without incident and transported to the State Police barracks in Royalton for processing. Mr. Whiteman was issued a citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on June 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 06/23/2022 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.