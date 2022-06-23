Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,987 in the last 365 days.

Royalton barracks / Domestic Violence arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Domestic Assault Investigation

 

CASE #: 22B2002571

 

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt                            STATION: Royalton       

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  06/22/2022  7:40 pm

 

LOCATION (specific): Whitney Hill Rd, Tunbridge

 

VIOLATION:

  1. Contempt for Violation of a Condition of Release 

  2. Second degree aggravated domestic assault

 

ACCUSED:  Mr. Kevin M. Whiteman                       

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 22, 2022, at approximately 7:40 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible domestic incident on Whitney Hill Road in the Town of Tunbridge, Orange County. 

 

On 11/22/2021 the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, issued conditions of release upon Mr. Kevin Whiteman of Tunbridge.  Among the conditions, Mr. Whiteman was ordered to not abuse or harass a protected person (household member).

 

A Trooper from the VSP Royalton barracks investigated the domestic incident at Mr. Whiteman’s residence.  As a result of this investigation, Mr. Whiteman was arrested for assaulting a household member who was the subject of a court order and was as a protected person in the criminal court order.   

 

Mr. Whiteman was arrested without incident and transported to the State Police barracks in Royalton for processing.  Mr. Whiteman was issued a citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on June 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm for arraignment. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:  06/23/2022 @ 12:30 pm          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton barracks / Domestic Violence arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.