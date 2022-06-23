Gausium Receives Red Dot and A’Design Awards for Phantas

Phantas, Compact but Comprehensive

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phantas, Gausium’s newly released commercial cleaning robot, is recognized by Red Dot and A’ Design Awards for its outstanding design. With an unprecedentedly small dimension and a completely different visual identity, Phantas is the unique one in Gausium’s commercial cleaning robot portfolio.

The Red Dot and A’ Design Awards are two of the world’s largest and most prestigious design competitions. Recognition from these award organizations is universally regarded as one of the most sought-after accolades that design professionals can receive.

As a product design, Phantas is functional, innovative, and aesthetically appealing. It has a rounded shape that delivers an instant touch of minimalism characterized by smooth curves, clean lines, and a monochromatic color scheme. The front surface of the shell is furnished with delicate textures of wavy stripes that spice up the overall appearance of simplicity.

According to Sean Chen, Head of the Gausium Design Center, Phantas is a human-centered design. The design team took time to understand people’s struggles concerning floor cleaning in office buildings as well as the characteristics of these facilities.

Offices are furnished with work desks, and the walking paths in between could be narrow. Most off-the-shelf commercial floor cleaning robots, with their relatively bulky bodies, could only cover surfaces of large, open spaces. Manual work is required to clean tight areas where the large machine could not reach.

Phantas is presumably the smallest commercial floor cleaning robot the industry has ever seen. To guarantee the best functionality in workspaces, the Gausium design team pursued extreme compactness in the product size to enable flexible movement and superior passability. The robot can run freely under desks and effortlessly navigate narrow aisles, which provides maximal cleaning coverage.

Today’s office facilities are generally multi-functional and furnished with different floor types. To accommodate different floor materials, Phantas is equipped with four cleaning modes, including scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, and dust mopping. The smart robotic cleaner can identify floor types with 3D cameras and AI-powered perception, and adjust the height of the brush accordingly.

As the most intelligent product in Gausium's existing portfolio, Phantas adopts Gausium's latest technological achievements in robotics and autonomous cleaning. It is equipped with Gausium's new-generation SLAM engine and possesses robust obstacle recognition capability. The robot is able to recognize different types of filth and obstacles and make advanced decision behaviors accordingly. For instance, when dealing with electric wires, the robot would drive around them instead of passing them over directly.

Wilson Dong
Gausium
About

Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

