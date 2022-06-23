Submit Release
New co-administered influenza and RSV vaccine in late-phase clinical trials in Australia

Older participant in Nucleus Network Brisbane clinic

Participant screening at Nucleus Networ's Brisbane Clinic

RSV is a highly impactful disease that has no current vaccine. This new trial offers a potential vaccine that can be administered along with the flu vaccine.

Developing a safe and effective vaccine for RSV as a preventative measure has become an urgent global need.”
— Assoc Professor Paul Griffin
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common disease that can cause respiratory infections in those infected by the virus. While many people are exposed to it at an early age with little long-term problems, it remains a major cause of infant mortality, with an estimated 100,000 deaths per year attributable to respiratory infections as a result of the virus.

Currently, RSV has no approved vaccine in the market. This may soon change as a multi-site clinical trial to investigate the safety and effectiveness of co-administering a potential RSV vaccine with the flu vaccine, in adults aged 65 and older.

Nucleus Network’s Brisbane clinic is one of 32 clinical investigational sites in Australia that will collectively enrol approximately 2,300 participants.

“RSV is a highly contagious virus that can cause significant health problems in some people,” says Associate Professor Paul Griffin, Principal Investigator for Nucleus Network. “Currently, there is no vaccine available to prevent it.
“RSV is a seasonal virus like the flu with cases usually peaking in the autumn and winter months. In recent weeks we have seen rapidly increasing rates of respiratory viral infections in Australia, including RSV.”

Having a safe and effective vaccine that can reduce the impact of RSV on the population has become a key element in improving health outcomes for vulnerable communities.

“Developing a safe and effective vaccine for RSV as a preventative measure has become an urgent global need, so we can reduce the number of people suffering from RSV infections, as well as the severity of those that do come into contact with the virus.”

Part of the appeal of the current generation of potential vaccines is the possibility of administering them together with the flu vaccine, providing protection against both seasonal viruses.

“Our team is proud to have a part to play in aiding in the development of this promising vaccine for older adults. This study will help us better understand the effects of administering an RSV vaccine at the same time as the annual flu vaccine. We are looking for generally healthy adults 65 years of age or older who have not yet had their flu vaccine for this season, to participate in this study.”

About the Phase 3 Trial
The Phase 3 C3671006 trial of RSVpreF is a randomized, double-blind study that expects to enrol approximately 2300 participants aged 65 years or older. The primary objectives of the study will assess safety and immune responses of RSVpreF when co-administered with the annual flu vaccine.

RSV is a seasonal illness that commonly starts in the autumn months, peaking in the winter when colds and other respiratory illnesses are more common.

Anyone interested in participating in this or other vital clinical trials can register their details at https://www.nucleusnetwork.com/participate-in-a-trial or speak to one of our team members on 1800 243 733 and ask about the RSV study. Participants for this trial cannot have had a recent flu vaccination.

Joshua Eddy
Nucleus Network
+61 404 446 174
j.eddy@nucleusnetwork.com.au

