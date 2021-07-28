Nucleus Network opens satellite outpatient clinic in Geelong
Australia’s largest Phase 1 clinical trials provider, Nucleus Network, announces satellite outpatient clinic set to open this September in Geelong, Victoria.
— Nucleus Network COO Charlotte Hall
The clinic will be Nucleus Network’s first regional site expansion. It will add to the company’s growing global presence, with established clinics already in key medical precincts in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Minneapolis (USA). The opening will allow Greater Geelong residents to attend screening and outpatient visits for clinical trials without travelling to Melbourne.
“We have been looking for an appropriate site to establish a satellite clinic for some time,” said Nucleus Network Chief Operating Officer Charlotte Hall. “We have had a lot of interest from people in the Greater Geelong area about how they can join a clinical trial with us. Up until now it has often meant additional trips into Melbourne for the screening appointments and follow-up visits. With this clinic, we wanted to remove that inconvenience and make it easier for a larger portion of the 6.6 million residents of Victoria who want to put their hands up to help us with this important research.”
The 1st Satellite clinic will be located at 235 Ryrie Street, Geelong, with convenient access to bus lines and a short walk to the Geelong train station and nearby University campuses.
The Geelong Satellite Site Model
Participation in a clinical trial typically has 3 main stages. A Screening appointment to assess eligibility, inpatient stays for safety observation following dosing and safety follow-up visits.
Participants will still undertake the dosing and inpatient portions of the studies at Nucleus Network’s Melbourne based clinical trial facility, co-located within the Alfred Hospital precinct. However, participants can conduct screening and outpatient visits locally at the new Geelong clinic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased awareness and interest in clinical trials, with more people than ever before putting their hands up to help evaluate new medicines and treatments.
“We have had people of all age groups and lifestyles show significant interest in clinical trials recently,” says Hall. “Healthy men and women have shown interest in participating in trials that examine treatments for conditions such as Osteoporosis, Asthma, Dementia, and Covid-19. We are getting more interest than ever before as more people understand the impact their participation can have for the people who live with these conditions.”
Participants are reimbursed up to $480 per day for their time as part of a clinical trial.
“We will be looking to add new Medical Officers and health screening staff to our Geelong team,” said Hall. “We are excited to service the broader Victorian community with opening Geelong site. It is planned to be open this September, and we are already looking at locations in Queensland to replicate the model for our Brisbane clinic.”
Anyone who would like to participate in a trial and help Nucleus Network in advancing medicine, improving lives can register their interest here: https://www.nucleusnetwork.com/participate-in-a-trial
