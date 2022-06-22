Silver Alert - Michael Nichols Located

The Tucson Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with attempting to locate 75-year-old Michael Nichols. Mr. Nichols suffers from medical issues and memory loss. He was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 20, 2022. Last contact with him was by telephone at 12:15 a.m. on June 21, 2022, and it is believed he left his residence (near S. Pantano Rd. and E. Escalante Rd.) sometime after that. Mr. Nichols is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR with AZ license plate 807WFS. Mr. Nichols is a white male, approximately 6'1"/185 pounds, with hazel eyes and graying brown hair. Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Mr. Nichols is asked to call 911 immediately.