STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 @ approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Barton, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Evan Branche

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Church St in the town of Barton at approximately 1600 hours on 6/1/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit