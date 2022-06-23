Submit Release
Runaway Juvenile/Evan Branche

STATE OF VERMONT   

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY   

VERMONT STATE POLICE   

   

NEWS RELEASE   

           

CASE#:  22A5002252  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                                 

STATION:  Derby                       

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881   

   

DATE/TIME:  6/1/22 @ approximately 1600 hours             

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Barton, VT   

   

MISSING JUVENILE:  Evan Branche   

AGE:  16   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport, VT   

   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Church St in the town of Barton at approximately 1600 hours on 6/1/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit 



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

