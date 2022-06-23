Runaway Juvenile/Evan Branche
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 @ approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Barton, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Evan Branche
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Church St in the town of Barton at approximately 1600 hours on 6/1/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881