The public urged to update “Macao Health Code” app in order to upload rapid antigen test results smoothly
MACAU, June 22 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, due to the compatibility between older versions of iOS and Android operating systems and the Macao Health Code mobile application, some mobile device users may fail to upload their antigen test results.
Therefore, citizens are urged to update relevant operating systems and the mobile app in order to upload the rapid antigen test results smoothly.