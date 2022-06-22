CEO of Hyperion Executive Search, David Hunt, Featured in Discover CleanTech

As a self-confessed cleantech nerd, I was delighted to see the launch of Discover CleanTech magazine, and even more so when asked to contribute a regular column.” — David Hunt

PLANO, TX, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of Hyperion Executive Search – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, David Hunt, Authored “David Hunt on the Cleantech Skills Gap and How to Enter the Industry” Featured in Discover CleanTech

David Hunt is Founder and CEO of Hyperion Cleantech Group, parent of global executive search and recruitment businesses exclusively working in the cleantech sectors. He is a mentor for a umber of international cleantech accelerators, host of the Leaders in Cleantech podcast, and a regular commentator on cleantech and talent issues in trade and the mainstream media.

As a self-confessed cleantech nerd, I was delighted to see the launch of Discover CleanTech magazine, and even more so when asked to contribute a regular column. I’ve had the pleasure of working in the cleantech sector since 2007, launching a solar business way before subsidy support and Feed in Tariffs. I rode the ‘solar-coaster’ of UK solar/energy policy, sat on the policy board for the Renewable Energy Association (REA) and really enjoyed building a pioneering, nationwide, multi-award-winning renewable energy company. We designed and installed all of the clean technologies on Armstrong Point, the UKs first net-zero energy business park. Most memorably, though, was a solar and wind installation that involved Bear Grylls, a boat and an outdoor toilet. Maybe more of that another time (or it may come up in a Google search!).

Having fallen in love with cleantech and all that can be achieved with new, innovative and sustainable technologies, I wanted to find a way I could help more technologies, and more companies in the sector to grow. I returned to my earlier career in executive search (headhunting) and founded Hyperion Executive Search, to work exclusively in cleantech. Eight years later, we have teams in the UK, Germany and the US, and have helped some of the world’s most innovative cleantech companies to grow and scale.

Read full article here: https://discovercleantech.com/david-hunt-on-the-cleantech-skills-gap-and-how-to-enter-the-industry/