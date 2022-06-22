Woodland Park City Planning Commission Hears Charis Bible College’s Request to Construct On-Campus Student Housing
No non-profit college in Colorado, including colleges in small mountain towns like Fort Lewis College, have ever been asked to give up their tax-exempt status in exchange for land-use approval."WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, the Woodland Park City Planning Commission heard Charis Bible College's request to construct on-campus student housing itself, according to its religious mission and vision.
— Andrew Nussbaum, attorney for the Ministry
The Commission also heard Charis’ request to construct student housing free from property taxes, as required by the Colorado Constitution. The Planning Commission voted to make no recommendation to the City Council on Charis' request, explaining they lacked power to change the religious character of Charis’ student housing or Charis’ tax-exempt status under state law.
“The Planning Commission’s decision last night acknowledged it had no power to alter the religious character or tax-exempt status of Charis student housing,” explained Andrew Nussbaum, an attorney for the Ministry. “The overwhelming community support for Charis and Andrew Wommack Ministries showed why: Charis student housing will be a focal point for the formation of its students in discipleship to Christ. Charis’ student housing is religious land use of the first order.”
Nussbaum continued, “No non-profit college in Colorado, including colleges in small mountain towns like Fort Lewis College, have ever been asked to give up their tax-exempt status in exchange for land-use approval. Charis is not asking for special treatment.”
Non-profit religious organizations are tax-exempt by law. All churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious organizations are entitled by the Colorado Constitution to this status.
Charis Bible College’s case will go before the Woodland Park City Council on July 21, 2022.
