School Safety Task Force Applications Available

News Release

June 22, 2022

The Nebraska Department of Education is recommitting efforts to keep students and educators safe by creating a comprehensive School Safety Task Force. This group will review current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe.

Anyone can apply to be a part of the task force by filling out the form at the Nebraska Department of Education website.

State Senator Lynne Walz asked Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt to create the School Safety Task Force in response to the recent violence at schools across the country. In the coming weeks and months Nebraska education and community leaders will work together with the goal of assisting schools in doing everything in our power to keep students safe. Every issue and idea will be on the table for consideration.

More information on the School Safety Task Force and an online application is available at education.ne.gov.

