Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 22, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.

 

Communications Received

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article III, Section 9 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and Section 7(d) of the Regulatory Review Act, I veto and disapprove, and return herewith, House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution Number 1, which disapproves the Department of Education’s Final-Form Regulation 6-349 (relating to charter schools).

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Report of the Joint State Government Commission regarding Election Law in Pennsylvania, Report of the Election Law Advisory Board for the Fiscal year 2021-2022.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HR 203

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 709

SB 915

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

June 22, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 27, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 27, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 403

SB 709

SB 915

HR 203

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 213     Environmental Resources and Energy

                   

HB 2704   Health

                   

SB 569      Labor and Industry

 

SB 1083    Labor and Industry

 

SB 1124    Health

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1988      To Appropriations

HB 2057      To Appropriations

HB 2357      To Appropriations

HB 2480      To Appropriations

HB 2679      To Appropriations

SB 849         To Appropriations

SB 861         To Appropriations

SB 1047       To Appropriations

SB 1222       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2372      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2649      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 477         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 563         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1186       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1236       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2667      From Commerce as Committed

SB 635         From Commerce as Committed

SB 1167       From Commerce as Amended

HB 2367      From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended

HB 2357      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2679      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2481      From State Government as Amended

SB 428         From State Government as Committed

SB 573         From State Government as Committed

HB 54           From Transportation as Amended

HB 2632      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2702      From Transportation as Committed

SB 1094       From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 711

HB 922

HB 1596

HB 1691

HB 2346

SB 155

SB 503

SB 573

SB 764

SB 1105

SB 1159

SB 1283

SB 1284

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 922

HB 1596

HB 1691

HB 2346

SB 503

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.

