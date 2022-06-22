Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 22, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.

Communications Received

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article III, Section 9 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and Section 7(d) of the Regulatory Review Act, I veto and disapprove, and return herewith, House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution Number 1, which disapproves the Department of Education’s Final-Form Regulation 6-349 (relating to charter schools).

The Speaker submitted for the record the Report of the Joint State Government Commission regarding Election Law in Pennsylvania, Report of the Election Law Advisory Board for the Fiscal year 2021-2022.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HR 203

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 709

SB 915

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

June 22, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 27, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 27, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 403

SB 709

SB 915

HR 203

Bills Referred

HR 213 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2704 Health

SB 569 Labor and Industry

SB 1083 Labor and Industry

SB 1124 Health

Bills Recommitted

HB 1988 To Appropriations

HB 2057 To Appropriations

HB 2357 To Appropriations

HB 2480 To Appropriations

HB 2679 To Appropriations

SB 849 To Appropriations

SB 861 To Appropriations

SB 1047 To Appropriations

SB 1222 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2372 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2649 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 477 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 563 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1186 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1236 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2667 From Commerce as Committed

SB 635 From Commerce as Committed

SB 1167 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2367 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended

HB 2357 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2679 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2481 From State Government as Amended

SB 428 From State Government as Committed

SB 573 From State Government as Committed

HB 54 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2632 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2702 From Transportation as Committed

SB 1094 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 711

HB 922

HB 1596

HB 1691

HB 2346

SB 155

SB 503

SB 573

SB 764

SB 1105

SB 1159

SB 1283

SB 1284

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 922

HB 1596

HB 1691

HB 2346

SB 503

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives is in recess.