Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 22, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.
Communications Received
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article III, Section 9 of the Pennsylvania Constitution and Section 7(d) of the Regulatory Review Act, I veto and disapprove, and return herewith, House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution Number 1, which disapproves the Department of Education’s Final-Form Regulation 6-349 (relating to charter schools).
The Speaker submitted for the record the Report of the Joint State Government Commission regarding Election Law in Pennsylvania, Report of the Election Law Advisory Board for the Fiscal year 2021-2022.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HR 203
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 709
SB 915
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
June 22, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 27, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 27, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 403
SB 709
SB 915
HR 203
Bills Referred
HR 213 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2704 Health
SB 569 Labor and Industry
SB 1083 Labor and Industry
SB 1124 Health
Bills Recommitted
HB 1988 To Appropriations
HB 2057 To Appropriations
HB 2357 To Appropriations
HB 2480 To Appropriations
HB 2679 To Appropriations
SB 849 To Appropriations
SB 861 To Appropriations
SB 1047 To Appropriations
SB 1222 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2372 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2648 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2649 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 477 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 563 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1186 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1236 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2667 From Commerce as Committed
SB 635 From Commerce as Committed
SB 1167 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2367 From Environmental Resources & Energy as Amended
HB 2357 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2679 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2481 From State Government as Amended
SB 428 From State Government as Committed
SB 573 From State Government as Committed
HB 54 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2632 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2702 From Transportation as Committed
SB 1094 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 711
HB 922
HB 1596
HB 1691
HB 2346
SB 155
SB 503
SB 573
SB 764
SB 1105
SB 1159
SB 1283
SB 1284
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 922
HB 1596
HB 1691
HB 2346
SB 503
House Resolutions Adopted
