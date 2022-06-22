Centennial Bowl Ramp Closure Begins June 24

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to Centennial Center Blvd., Ann Rd., and Rancho Dr. for approximately 90 days beginning at 1:00 a.m. on June 24. Traffic will be temporarily detoured onto the new ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to westbound CC-215, to N. Durango Dr, and to Centennial Center Blvd. The mainline lanes of U.S. 95 are not affected by this detour.



The closure is necessary for construction of a bridge over U.S. 95 for a multi-use recreational trail. The trail is being added along the north side of the 215 Beltway from Grand Montecito Parkway to Tenaya Way, along with several miles of new bike lanes and sidewalks. The bridge is one of 20 new spans within the Centennial Bowl Project in northwest Las Vegas.



Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.



