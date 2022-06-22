Submit Release
TxDOT Completes Upgrades at I-35 and Parmer Lane in Travis County

A project that built a diverging diamond interchange in north Austin is now complete and was celebrated today by TxDOT, Texas Transportation Commission chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., State Representative Celia Israel, and others at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Since 2015, we’ve completed a dozen Texas Clear Lanes projects across the state,” said Bugg. “The I-35 at Parmer Lane project will help get Austin drivers out of congestion and back to the things they want and need to do.”    

The $24.6 million project replaced the traditional intersection with a DDI, reconstructed the northbound bypass lane, added a southbound bypass lane, constructed right-turn lanes and dual left-turn lanes at the Parmer Lane and North Lamar Boulevard intersection, and improved bicycle and pedestrian paths throughout the corridor.

“As someone who has been a longtime advocate for transportation safety, diverging diamonds get us one step closer to ensuring that all road users are kept safe in the state that we love,” said Israel.

The contractor for the project was Primoris Services Corporation.

