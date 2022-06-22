Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Leaders on the 23rd Anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court Decision in Olmstead v. L.C.

CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, DHCS Director Michelle Baass, CDSS Director Kim Johnson, CDA Director Susan DeMarois, DDS Director Nancy Bargmann, DOR Director Joe Xavier, CDPH Director & State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon, and DSH Director Stephanie Clendenin

“Today we reaffirm our collective commitment to deliver on our vision of a Healthy California for All where Californians living with disabilities can live with purpose and dignity, and where they are included, supported and valued. Realizing this promise is at the core of our work.

We have come together across departments and disciplines to break down silos and integrate our programs and services to further our commitment to community living for all, rooted in both the Olmstead decision, but also in our California values of inclusion, access, and equity. Words matter, but actions drive change.

We have laid the groundwork for change. Our Home-and Community Based Services investments alongside our 2021-22 State Budget investments lay the foundation to make this commitment a reality, changing the life trajectory of children so they grow up to be healthier—both physically and mentally—and better educated with higher paying jobs and lower rates of justice involvement. It empowers older adults and people with disabilities to thrive in homes and communities of choice, while also focusing on lifting homeless and formerly-incarcerated Californians to build back stronger and more resilient.

We have made tremendous progress, but we have much more work ahead of us to ensure that all people, regardless of disability or age, have the ability to live independently and participate fully in their communities. Government is one piece of this puzzle. We must work together, across sectors and in communities, to deliver change and make this vision a reality.

Now 23 years later, California continues to do what is required, but also leads with bold courage to keep disabled Californians and those with lived experience at the center of our work.”

