SW's Powerform Nitrile Glove with DriTek Wins OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award for Hand Protection
SW’s Powerform PF-95GY Nitrile Exam Glove with DriTek was announced as the Gold winner in the Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Awards.UNION CITY , CALIFORNIA , USA , June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Safety Solutions Inc., the industry’s leader in glove innovation and sustainable solutions, is thrilled to have their Powerform PF-95GY Nitrile Exam Glove recognized by Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) at the 2022 Industrial Hygiene Award. The annual award program honor outstanding product development achievements in 18 categories of health and safety manufacturers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.
Powerform PF-95GY features a 6.2mil glove, gray color, latex-free, 100% nitrile gloves constructed with DriTek comfort technology with absorbent lining that wicks away moisture for added extended use. The winning glove is made with full texture to secure grip, medical-grade for consistent quality, and performs abrasion and puncture protection tested per ANSI standard. Powerform PF-95GY has also been cleared and tested for use with chemotherapy drugs and fentanyl.
SW specializes in manufacturing, R&D and hand health technologies to provide premium hand protection products that enhance worker performance. SW brings a different approach to the category. An approach that involves applying industry insight and an investment in manufacturing innovation to find better ways to advance worker safety, improve hand health, and increase job performance.
To view the full list of 2022 winners, please visit https://ohsonline.com/pages/industrial-hygiene-awards.aspx
Cheryl Reep
SW
+1 510-429-8692
email us here