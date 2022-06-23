Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,331 in the last 365 days.

SW's Powerform Nitrile Glove with DriTek Wins OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award for Hand Protection

SW’s Powerform PF-95GY Nitrile Exam Glove with DriTek was announced as the Gold winner in the Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Awards.

UNION CITY , CALIFORNIA , USA , June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Safety Solutions Inc., the industry’s leader in glove innovation and sustainable solutions, is thrilled to have their Powerform PF-95GY Nitrile Exam Glove recognized by Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) at the 2022 Industrial Hygiene Award. The annual award program honor outstanding product development achievements in 18 categories of health and safety manufacturers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.

Powerform PF-95GY features a 6.2mil glove, gray color, latex-free, 100% nitrile gloves constructed with DriTek comfort technology with absorbent lining that wicks away moisture for added extended use. The winning glove is made with full texture to secure grip, medical-grade for consistent quality, and performs abrasion and puncture protection tested per ANSI standard. Powerform PF-95GY has also been cleared and tested for use with chemotherapy drugs and fentanyl.

SW specializes in manufacturing, R&D and hand health technologies to provide premium hand protection products that enhance worker performance. SW brings a different approach to the category. An approach that involves applying industry insight and an investment in manufacturing innovation to find better ways to advance worker safety, improve hand health, and increase job performance.

To view the full list of 2022 winners, please visit https://ohsonline.com/pages/industrial-hygiene-awards.aspx

Cheryl Reep
SW
+1 510-429-8692
email us here

You just read:

SW's Powerform Nitrile Glove with DriTek Wins OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award for Hand Protection

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.