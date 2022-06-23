Project Boon Partners with Bloomington Community Health Center for Back-to-School Backpack Event
Project Boon has announced a Back-to-School Backpack distribution event, providing school supplies and groceries to neighbors in need.
Through our partnership with Project Boon we have been able to witness first hand the impact that they are making in our local communities.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon, a non-profit organization that serves families in Southern California, has announced their continued partnership with the Bloomington Community Health Center for their annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 23rd with co-sponsors including HomeStreet Bank, Blue Shield of California, IEHP, Kaiser Permanente, and Molina Healthcare. At this event backpacks, school supplies, and groceries will be distributed to families in need. The event will begin at 9 AM and will continue for as long as supplies last. Additionally, information will be provided to families regarding local health and social services.
— Heather Yount, Volunteer Director at Hillside Community Church
In preparation for the Back-to-School Backpack event at Bloomington Community Health Center, a backpack drive is planned at Hillside Community Church in Rancho Cucamonga. The drive will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 9 AM until noon. Individuals who wish to donate backpacks or school supplies may do so at this drop-off event.
“At Hillside, one of our missions is to serve our cities, partnering with local organizations who are making an impact. Through our partnership with Project Boon we have been able to witness first hand the impact that they are making in our local communities. Hillside Community Church has partnered with Project Boon for several years with their backpack drive. We strive to collect at least 1000 backpacks with school supplies to support Project Boon in their mission.” says Heather Yount, Volunteer Director at Hillside Community Church in Rancho Cucamonga
In addition to donations of backpacks and school supplies, Project Boon is also seeking volunteers to help staff these events.
Additional information about Project Boon is available at http://projectboon.org.
Ellyse Martinez
Project Boon
+1 909-395-3615
email us here
Project Boon- Give Without Reservation