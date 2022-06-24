Bodies Red sea Underwater

Patrick Joosten paints and draws for the pleasure of creation, hoping to share moments of emotion with those who appreciate modern art.

I offer energetic, powerful abstract works, often inspired by nature, with the constant search to bring emotions and pleasure.” — Patrick Joosten

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Joosten has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from France, this Predominantly Self-taught Artist has earned world recognition for his incredible works. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

Patrick Joosten, Flowing Gestures to Art

"I am predominantly a self-taught artist, and i am not following any artistic movement. I paint, draw for the pleasure of creation, hoping to share moments of emotion with those who appreciate modern art. I offer energetic, powerful abstract works, often inspired by nature, with the constant search to bring emotions and pleasure. "

Patrick Joosten's flowing gestures are full of emotional dedication. His artworks convince predominantly with the pathos of their colors. With his acrylic paintings, Joosten takes observers to a new reality, created by his broad brushstroke and his way of scraping one color across the next to create unique transitions. The traces of his tools bear witness to his process-oriented way of working. The texture of colored spaces is a particular focus in his work. The resulting paintings become projection screens for the observer's thoughts, emotions, and dreams. Abstraction seems to have grown a soul. At times, a deep Sky blue starts a conversation with bright red structures, or an immaterial lemon yellow run into a figure sporting a gray design.

Artistic representation: Gallery Crillon Tokyo Influences: Picasso, Klimt, Egon Schiele, Basquiat, Richter, Rothko, Modigliani, Monet, Van Gogh, Kees Van Dongen. Certified artist rating By A. Akoun

Patrick Joosten was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.patrick-joosten.com/

.



.