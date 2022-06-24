Patrick Joosten, Flowing Gestures to Art

Bodies

Bodies

Red sea Underwater

Red sea Underwater

Patrick Joosten paints and draws for the pleasure of creation, hoping to share moments of emotion with those who appreciate modern art.

I offer energetic, powerful abstract works, often inspired by nature, with the constant search to bring emotions and pleasure.”
— Patrick Joosten

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Joosten has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from France, this Predominantly Self-taught Artist has earned world recognition for his incredible works. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

Patrick Joosten, Flowing Gestures to Art

"I am predominantly a self-taught artist, and i am not following any artistic movement. I paint, draw for the pleasure of creation, hoping to share moments of emotion with those who appreciate modern art. I offer energetic, powerful abstract works, often inspired by nature, with the constant search to bring emotions and pleasure. "

Patrick Joosten's flowing gestures are full of emotional dedication. His artworks convince predominantly with the pathos of their colors. With his acrylic paintings, Joosten takes observers to a new reality, created by his broad brushstroke and his way of scraping one color across the next to create unique transitions. The traces of his tools bear witness to his process-oriented way of working. The texture of colored spaces is a particular focus in his work. The resulting paintings become projection screens for the observer's thoughts, emotions, and dreams. Abstraction seems to have grown a soul. At times, a deep Sky blue starts a conversation with bright red structures, or an immaterial lemon yellow run into a figure sporting a gray design.

Artistic representation: Gallery Crillon Tokyo Influences: Picasso, Klimt, Egon Schiele, Basquiat, Richter, Rothko, Modigliani, Monet, Van Gogh, Kees Van Dongen. Certified artist rating By A. Akoun

Patrick Joosten was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.patrick-joosten.com/

.


.

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Patrick Joosten, Flowing Gestures to Art

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Chatarina Salomonsson, Describes the Painting Process as a “Magical Performance Without the Script”
Aline Pouget's Artwork is Always Born from a Vision of Nature
Frank Hoeffler's Studio Sanctuary, a Place at Peace
View All Stories From This Author