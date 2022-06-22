Prodly Named a High Performer in 4 Categories in G2 Summer 2022 Reports
The Prodly Suite Receives Outstanding Customer Reviews
These performance ratings show that the market recognizes our value as a comprehensive, user-friendly DevOps platform while simultaneously appreciating the quality of service and support we offer.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for change management in Salesforce, is proud to announce that the Prodly DevOps suite of products has been named a High Performer in four categories of the G2 Summer 2022 Reports. G2 is the world’s premier tech marketplace featuring peer-to-peer reviews of business software and services.
— Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly
Prodly DevOps was rated a high-performing product in the Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Cloud Migration, and DevOps Platform categories. It outperformed market leaders in several instances, including ease of setup, ease of use, ease of admin, ease of doing business with, and quality of support.
The Prodly DevOps suite also received a 94 percent satisfaction rating for meeting requirements as a DevOps platform. This is notably higher than the competition. In addition, 94 percent of customers were likely to recommend the Prodly DevOps suite as a continuous integration and a continuous delivery solution.
“We’re very excited about our results in the G2 Summer 2022 Reports,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “Prodly takes the complexity out of change management in Salesforce by providing easy-to-use tools that enable less technical users to effectively participate in the change management process. These performance ratings show that the market recognizes our value as a comprehensive, user-friendly DevOps platform while simultaneously appreciating the quality of service and support we offer.”
About Prodly
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
Hayley Coxon
Prodly
+1 303-720-6046
email us here