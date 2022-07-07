Touchstone Advisors Represented FMI Chemical in Sale to KKR’s Novaria Group

Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce they exclusively represented FMi Chemical in the company’s sale to Texas-based Novaria Group.

Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce they exclusively represented FMi Chemical in the company’s sale to Texas-based Novaria Group, a manufacturer of specialty aerospace and defense industry products, and a portfolio company of KKR (NYSE: KKR), a global investment firm.

FMi Chemical, based in Bloomfield, CT, is a trusted supplier to leading aircraft OEMs and MRO facilities worldwide, manufacturing non-metallic aerospace sealants, compounds and coatings. Their products consist of proprietary heat-resistant silicone sealants, non-metallic sealants, compounds and coatings from industry-leading brands. In addition to manufacturing, FMi Chemical prides itself on custom packaged materials and accredited laboratory testing.

“The acquisition of FMi is an exciting step as we continue to diversify and strengthen our supply of high-quality material, science-based components and services that are vital to our customers,” Novaria CEO Bryan Perkins said.

FMi will continue to operate out of their Bloomfield location under the leadership of COO Nancy Daigle. “We are thrilled to be taking a new step forward with our partners at Novaria,” said Daigle. “FMi's robust position as a trusted supplier in the aerospace industry will further enhance Novaria’s growing leadership in its markets worldwide.”

The Touchstone Team was led by Partner Jeffrey Rich and included Senior Advisor Mark Hill.

“FMi owner Harry Fine had developed a strong portfolio of proprietary products to serve the aerospace industry, supported by its laboratory testing and value-added distribution services,” said Rich. “The company’s day-to-day leadership in Nancy Daigle and Selena Smyth were instrumental in delivering consistent top-line growth over the long term and were able to accelerate that growth with record performance in 2021 and early 2022.”

"FMi has been acquired by a PE-backed firm that has the marketing clout to quickly grow their sales and because FMi already has great products, services and staff, the company is quite capable of achieving these levels,” said Hill. Novaria CFO Justin Tucker added, "FMi … will be a valuable addition to Novaria. We look forward to building on the strong foundations of FMi and combining it with Novaria’s family of aerospace and defense-focused businesses."

Because the structure of the deal involved a securities transaction, Touchstone Advisors acted through Four Points Capital Partners, member FINRA/SIPC.