Health City Cayman Islands partners with OceanMed to perform first robotic surgery in the Cayman Islands
CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health City Cayman Islands has introduced robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery to the list of state-of-the-art medical services the tertiary care facility offers local, regional and international patients.
Adding to its long track record of surgical firsts in the region, the robotic laparoscopic surgery was performed in the Cayman Islands last month through a partnership between Health City and local health care provider OceanMed.
The partnership will see OceanMed obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. David Stone utilize the da Vinci X robotic system to perform a variety of minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries with the assistance of Health City specialists, including gynecologist Dr. Pooja Monteiro and anesthesiologist Dr. Susan Paul.
“We recognize there needs to be a collaborative approach to health care delivery to provide the best clinical options for patients. Dr. Stone and OceanMed are the ideal partners to work with to expand the option of gynecological surgical options for our patients because of their track record of excellence,” said Health City Clinical Director, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil.
Dr. Stone said he was delighted to expand the surgical offerings to patients using the robotic surgical system. “As a gynecologist, the robot can assist me in performing resection of endometriosis, myomectomies (uterine fibroid removal), pelvic organ prolapse repairs, and hysterectomies through incisions smaller than the width of a finger. (Robot-assisted) minimally invasive surgeries reduce the potential for bleeding, lower the risk of infection, decrease the risk of injury to other tissue organs, reduce postoperative pain and result in shorter recovery times when compared to open surgeries.”
While currently offering the ability to perform these exclusive styles of minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries, Health City is planning to broaden the scope of robot-assisted surgery to bariatric and gastrointestinal surgeries, as well as for urologic procedures.
“It is important that we continue to find innovative ways to deliver excellent patient outcomes. That is why we are investing heavily in these modern technologies and systems, which have the potential to get patients back home to their loved ones faster. We anticipate being able to announce additional specialty areas that will benefit from use of [the] da Vinci surgical system in the near future,” said Shomari Scott, Health City Cayman Islands’ Chief Business Officer.
Dr. Stone noted that while other approaches may result in successful outcomes, the da Vinci X provides another tool for the surgeon to use for completing the task. “After having performed, proctored, and assisted in hundreds of (robot-assisted) laparoscopic surgeries in the United States, I am truly grateful to have that option now here on island,” he said.
Health City has pioneered many cutting-edge surgeries and innovative procedures in the Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere, including the first left ventricular assist device (LVAD) (artificial heart pump) in the Caribbean; the first cardiac contractility modulation (CCM) device implanted in the Caribbean (a minimally invasive implantable device that treats patients experiencing symptoms of moderate to severe chronic heart failure); the first extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) patient in the Caribbean and only ECMO Center in the Caribbean (ECMO allows blood to be pumped from outside the patient’s body into an artificial lung that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide); the first surgery to correct Pentalogy of Cantrell (heart outside the chest) in the Caribbean; and the first arthroscopic Latarjet surgery in the Caribbean, United States and Canada (using a unique technique to restore stability to the shoulder joint).
Health City is currently in expansion mode with construction underway on a new US$100 million super-specialty hospital at Camana Bay that will feature a specialized Cancer Care Center with comprehensive and advanced oncology offerings, a neonatal intensive care unit, an emergency pavilion and critical care unit, and a multispecialty program that expands robotic surgery options. The new radiotherapy center aspect of the project is scheduled to open in late 2022 and the complete hospital a year later.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
About OceanMed
OceanMed is a modern health care provider offering services in obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics & neonatal care, general practice and medical imaging. Caring for the entire family, OceanMed delivers world-class quality health care for everyone, at all stages of life. Located in central George Town with stunning oceanfront views, the OceanMed Women’s Health facility is specially designed to promote comfort and relaxation. OceanMed’s team of highly qualified and experienced physicians includes Dr. David Stone, an American Board-certified OB/GYN and Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with over 25 years of practice experience. Dr. Stone is also a member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the Society of Robotic Surgeons. For more information visit www.oceanmed.ky.
