Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen

Spencerville Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Cherry Valley Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

East Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Elkrun Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Whetstone Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Euclid Preparatory School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Berkshire Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Groveport Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Normal Memorial Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Raccoon Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Thompson Township Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Greene

City of Fairborn

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Blanchard Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Forest-Jackson Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Short Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County District Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Concord Township

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Village of Valley Hi

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Fort Recovery Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Mercer Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rockford Carnegie Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Lostcreek Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Newton Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Village of Clarington

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Horizon Science Academy - Dayton

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trotwood-Madison City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Caldwell Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Cass Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Union-Scioto Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities

MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Village of Fredericksburg

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Dorcas Carey Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 23, 2022

