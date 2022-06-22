Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Allen Spencerville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Cherry Valley Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Athens Athens County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Carroll East Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Elkrun Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Crawford Whetstone Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Euclid Preparatory School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Darke Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware Berkshire Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Groveport Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Fulton Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Normal Memorial Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Gallia Raccoon Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Geauga Thompson Township Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Greene City of Fairborn IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Hardin Blanchard Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Forest-Jackson Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Harrison Short Creek Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Holmes Holmes County District Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake Concord Township 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Logan Village of Valley Hi 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Fort Recovery Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Rockford Carnegie Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Lostcreek Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Newton Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Monroe Village of Clarington IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Horizon Science Academy - Dayton 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trotwood-Madison City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Richland Cass Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ross Union-Scioto Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Village of Fredericksburg IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Dorcas Carey Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.