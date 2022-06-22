Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 23, 2022
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|
Allen
|
Spencerville Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Cherry Valley Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Athens County Transportation Improvement District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Carroll
|
East Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
Elkrun Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Crawford
|
Whetstone Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Euclid Preparatory School
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
Liberty Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
Berkshire Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|
MED
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Normal Memorial Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Gallia
|
Raccoon Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Thompson Township Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Greene
|
City of Fairborn
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hardin
|
Blanchard Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Forest-Jackson Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Harrison
|
Short Creek Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Holmes
|
Holmes County District Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
Concord Township
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Village of Valley Hi
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Mercer
|
Fort Recovery Public Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Mercer Regional Planning Commission
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Rockford Carnegie Library
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Lostcreek Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Newton Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Monroe
|
Village of Clarington
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Horizon Science Academy - Dayton
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Trotwood-Madison City School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Noble
|
Caldwell Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
Cass Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ross
|
Union-Scioto Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Seneca County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|
MED
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Village of Fredericksburg
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wyandot
|
Dorcas Carey Public Library
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.