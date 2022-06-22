Amano Pioneer Eclipse Launches New E-Commerce Website
Amano Pioneer Eclipse launched a new content-rich and engaging website featuring E-Commerce functionality.
This new e-commerce solution is one more expansion of the company’s customer service program.”SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, US, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Eclipse, a worldwide leader in facility cleaning and floor care products, launched a new content-rich and engaging website featuring E-Commerce functionality.
— Mark Plemons, Global Product Manager
“This new e-commerce solution is one more expansion of the company’s customer service program” said Mark Plemons, Global Product Manager for Pioneer Eclipse. “In addition to our live support team customers can now order products, manage order history and account payments any time that suits their operating schedules.”
The new website includes enhanced content, navigation and product comparison tools for visitors to easily learn more about the product lines all within the e-commerce environment. This new E-Commerce solution at https://www.pioneereclipse.com/ is available to Pioneer Eclipse wholesale distributors and to building service contractors (end users). Distributors now have the option to use a secure portal 24/7 to place orders, pay invoices, track order history and more using the new website. Building service contractors now have the option to continue working with their local distributor or to order Pioneer Eclipse products direct online. To aid their purchase decision process, contractors can also use the site to request job-site product demonstrations.
About Pioneer Eclipse
Throughout the cleaning industry, Pioneer Eclipse is recognized as a leader and innovator in floor care systems, with an emphasis on propane powered equipment and floor care chemical products. Pioneer Eclipse brands also include American Sanders and Amano Environmental. All brands are managed out of the Sparta, North Carolina manufacturing and operations facility, which services customers globally with sales in over 40 countries. Pioneer Eclipse is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amano Corporation, a manufacturing conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.pioneereclipse.com or call 336-372-8080.
Rusty Cunning
Amano Pioneer Eclipse
+1 704-900-1363
