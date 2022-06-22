Yellowstone Public Affairs Release: Yellowstone National Park’s south loop will reopen to the public on June 22

“Less than six days ago, Yellowstone National Park was hit with devastating floods,” said

Superintendent Cam Sholly

. “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our teams and partners, we are prepared to reopen the south loop of Yellowstone. It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation. My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop. As we go through the reopening process, we will monitor the system’s effectiveness and work together to make adjustments that may be necessary. We will also reopen new sections of the park as repairs continue to be made. It is critical for visitors to stay informed about this interim system as we evaluate its effectiveness. They should

and be patient with us as we are still managing significant recovery while moving into this operational phase.”