Pavement improvement project resumes on US14/16/20 west of Cody near Yellowstone

CODY, Wyo. – Shoulder flattening work is scheduled beginning Wednesday on the 10.25 miles of US14/16/20 directly east of the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The $5.4 million pavement improvement project, west of Cody, consists of rotomilling of the existing pavement surface, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail repair and other work.

"Slope flattening will occur over the next few weeks," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists should expect a reduced speed limit of 45 mph through the project with delays of up to 20 minutes during working hours. No work will occur on the project between June 30 and July 5, so there won't be delays during that time frame."

The project is located west of Cody between Yellowstone National Park and Cody from milepost 0.00 (Yellowstone's East Entrance) and extending east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).

All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.

Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

This section of US14/16/20 was originally constructed in 1996-97. "Normal service life for pavement is approximately 20 years before it needs rehabilitation and an overlay," Frost said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

