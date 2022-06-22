Moisture Curing Adhesives Market | Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential, Industry Size and Forecast to 2029
The moisture curing adhesives market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The moisture curing adhesives market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market, By Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, Polyolefin, Others), Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Application, Acrylate, Silicone, Others), Applications (Construction, Automotive, Wood Working, Textile, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Moisture curing adhesives are viscous adhesives made up of non-volatile urethane prepolymers that require moisture to cure. Moisture cure adhesives can be rigid or flexible depending on their structure. The installation of windshield glass in automobiles and the bonding of polycarbonate window panes to an aluminum vessel structure are two important applications of moisture-curing adhesives.
The factors such as growing demand of moisture curing coating used for automotive and construction industry are the root cause fueling up the market growth rate. The factors expected to cushion the growth of the moisture curing adhesives market in the forecast period are the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles in various regions and more advantage than conventional adhesives along with rising government infrastructural projects across the world which will further carve the way for the growth of market. Moreover, its usage in a variety of applications, including the installation of windshield glass in automobiles and the bonding of polycarbonate (plastic) window panes to an aluminum ship structure are further expected to cushion the overall markets growth. On the other hand, the polymers such as epoxy has fluctuating prices are expected to impede the growth of the moisture curing adhesives market.
The growing demand for nylon 66 resin in major end-use industries such as automotive and electronics and focus of manufacturers towards focus towards developing bio-based routes to manufacture 1,3 moisture curing adhesives are estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market. On the flip side, the governmental regulations due to increasing environmental concerns is projected to pose as a major challenge to the growth of the moisture curing adhesives market.
Some of the major players operating in the moisture curing adhesives market report are 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Dow, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Bostik, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, Apollo, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Master Bond Inc., Dymax Corporation, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Tosoh Corporation, Franklin International, Daubert Chemical Company and MAPEI S.p.A among others.
The moisture curing adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, resin and applications. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of type, the moisture curing adhesives market is segmented into polyurethane, silicone, cyanoacrylate, polyolefin and others.
On the basis of resin, the moisture curing adhesives market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, application, acrylate, silicone and others.
On the basis of applications, the moisture curing adhesives market is segmented into construction, automotive, wood working, textile and others.
Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Country Level Analysis
The moisture curing adhesives market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by type, resin and applications as referenced above.
The countries covered in the moisture curing adhesives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the moisture curing adhesives market owing to the infrastructure development, backed by rapid industrialization and favorable government policies within the region. North America on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to the expanding construction industry, increasing production of automobiles and growing population.
The country section of the moisture curing adhesives market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
The readers in the section will understand how the Moisture Curing Adhesives Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.
