Fort Bend County Fair Announces 2022 Entertainment Lineup
Our fair's entertainment lineup brings great artists who will deliver a good time. We are ready to have a full fair, with family fun, and enjoy the live concerts and all the fair has to offer”RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has released the 2022 entertainment lineup. Eight musical acts will be in concert, providing crowd-pleasing entertainment throughout the fair's run. From September 23 to October 2, artists representing the Texas Music scene, Traditional Country, and Latin Music will be taking the stage. "Our fair's entertainment lineup brings great artists who will deliver a good time. We are ready to have a full fair, with family fun, and enjoy the live concerts and all the fair has to offer," says Chase Raska, 2022 President, Fort Bend County Fair.
— Chase Raska, 2022 Fort Bend County Fair President
Kicking off our Fair on Friday, September 23, will be the pride of Stephenville, Texas, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, making their debut. These Texas Music trend-setters are one of Amazon Music's 2022 "Artists to Watch" and are on a coast-to-coast summer tour, including stops in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland.
The iconic honky-tonk favorite, Kevin Fowler, will be taking the stage on Saturday, September 24. The "Beer, Bait and Ammo" singer and Texas Music mainstay always draws a huge crowd. Fans adore and follow Kevin throughout his tour. This performance will be Kevin's fifth appearance at the Fort Bend County Fair.
On Sunday, September 25, Secretto will be bringing their Latin sounds to the stage. From cumbia to Tejano, the popular five-member band from Edinburg, Texas will fill the air with their skilled accordion sounds. The pride of the Rio Grande Valley, Secretto, has been on tour from Texas to Indiana.
Entertainment picks up again on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, with Cat Spring, Texas native Carson Jeffrey. Carson will be debuting his musical talents with his full band show. Carson has been touring all over Texas and Oklahoma this summer.
Fort Bend County's favorite son, Jon Stork, is returning to our fair on Thursday, September 29. Stork, raised in Beasley, Texas, continues to tour throughout the United States. In 2021, Stork took the fair's stage and packed in the fans. "I look forward to returning and making memories at what is my hometown fair," says Stork.
On Friday, September 30, the award-winning vocal group Shenandoah will be in concert. Known for their country hits such as "Two Dozen Roses," "Church on Cumberland Road," and "Next to You, Next to Me," the band recorded nine studio albums and placed 26 singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. With a Grammy and an Academy of Country Music Award, Shenandoah is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Country music power-hitter, Sammy Kershaw, will be performing on Saturday, October 1. Kershaw's unique vocal skills helped make the '90's a shining decade for country music. Sammy grew up in the Cajun country of Louisiana on a diet of crawfish and country music. His platinum albums were propelled into the record books by hits such as "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "National Working Woman's Holiday," "Love Of My Life," "Cadillac Style," "Don't Go Near The Water," and "Haunted Heart."
To close out the 2022 Fort Bend County Fair, a legendary country music duo, the Bellamy Brothers, will take the stage on Sunday, October 2. Howard and David's career as the Bellamy Brothers have been recording hits and entertaining crowds for over 40 years. With 14 number-one hits like "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)," "Redneck Girl," and "For All The Wrong Reasons," it will be a great way to wrap up the fair's run.
Make your plans to come out and enjoy live music and all the things the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo offers. All concerts are included in the ticket price and are on sale at fortbencountyfair.com.
