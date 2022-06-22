Dairy Herd Management Market-Industry Share, Demand, Trend, Growth, Statistics|Afimilk, BouMatic, SCR, Lely, VAS, SUM-IT
Global Dairy Herd Management Market Research Report encompasses the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Analysis and Size
The Dairy Herd Management Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on dairy herd management market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rapid advancements in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of dairy herd management market.
Dairy herd management refers to a technique that is utilized for tracking the health and productivity of the dairy animals. They usually use the techniques which are used in the smart farming and are also considered cost effective in nature. These widely deployed in applications such as heat stress management, large scale dairy farms, and health management, among others.
Dairy Herd Management Market Scope and Market Size
By Product (Automated Dairy Herd Management Systems, Software)
By Farm Size (Small-Scale Dairy Farms, Medium-Scale Dairy Farms, Large-Scale Dairy Farms)
By Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Breeding, Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management, Calf Management, Health Management, Other Application)
Dairy Herd Management Market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
eLaval Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Afimilk Ltd., BouMatic., Fullwood Packo, SCR, DAIRYMASTER, Lely, VAS, SUM-IT, Pearson International LLC, FarmWizard., Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP., Trioliet, FBS Systems Inc., Infovet, Stellapps Technologies Private Limited, UNIFORM-Agri
