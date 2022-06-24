Artwork by Irina Howard Addiction Hope

Irina Howard creates abstract drawings in pencil and ink, showcasing delicate compositions of organic motifs

An artist's creative process is similar to a journey.” — Irina Howard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irina Howard has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Ukraine, based in United States, this talented artist has earned world recognition and making an impact in the international art scene.

The Art of Irina Howard

When an artist speaks from their heart, our hearts will surely listen. Born in Ukraine and based in New York City, Irina Howard believes that an artist's creative process is similar to a journey. While on this journey, the artist drifts through life, seeking meaning and hope, towards a place where they can feel safe, joyful, and in peace - a dreamland.

Irina creates abstract drawings in pencil and ink, showcasing delicate compositions of organic motifs. Lines and shapes move sinuously through intricate patterns of perfect balance and harmony —a testament to the artist's technical expertise and creativity.

Through her art, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and expresses the meaning of life while projecting all the surrounding beauty to us. Hope, positivism, courage, inspiration, and human values, are just some of the elements the artist seamlessly infuses into her artworks.

Her vibrant, abstract paintings reflect her perception of the world around us while evoking a profound and universal message of love, acceptance, and connectedness. The artist chooses a nonrepresentational form of abstraction to provoke in the viewer an emotional response to the interpretation of her work.

Early Career.

Irina grew up in Ukraine, where she spent most of her early years deeply committed to the arts and literature, a passion she shared with her peers in the elite cultural Ukrainian society. She started up as a stage performer at the Kyiv Professional Chamber Theater. However, early immigration to the United States brought an unexpected halt to her artistic drive, followed by a decades-long hiatus and a life without purpose.

Artistic Comeback & Current Projects.

No storm lasts forever. Irina decided she would return to her lifelong love for the arts, graduating with honors from the City University in NYC and Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences, acquiring her degree in fine arts. Most of her initial work displayed expressive drawings depicting intense feelings of powerlessness and frustration, broadly inspired by her childhood events.

Shortly, Irina awakened to the thought that the world was already a dark-enough place full of struggle and despair. So she decided she would no longer contribute to this pain and suffering, which brought her to a new vision for her work.

Nowadays, the artist manifests her life experiences and philosophical points of view by imbuing beauty in her works of art, effortlessly blending classical art foundations with contemporary language and elements. Lines, shapes, forms, textures, and colors are the primary features in her latest projects, such as " NEW BEGINNING" and "PATTERNS OF LIFE."

A New Beginning brings new life to a fairly-known theme, the sunrise. Influenced by Wassily Kandinsky's craft, Irina used vibrant colors as powerful tools that could resonate with another person's soul. Currently, Patterns of Life is her work in progress, a collection that will contain a total of fifteen paintings and five sculptures. Here, the artist aims to represent life's challenges and blessings by using visual elements such as geometrical shapes, lines, textures, and forms.

Awards.

Irina's list of accolades continues on a rapid ascent, especially over this last year, highly promoted by her several art exhibits, both national and international. Among her brightest achievements, one, in particular, takes the spotlight, the "ATIM's TOP 60 MASTERS OF CONTEMPORARY ART, awarded by ArtTour International Magazine, known as "The Oscars of the Visual Arts."

Also, in 2022, Irina's been awarded the "Collector's Choice Award" and the "Voice Of Tomorrow Award."



Irina Howard was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://irinahoward.com/

.



.



.