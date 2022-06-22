7SIGNAL Helps American University Complement AP Vendor, Increase Wi-Fi Connectivity
American University Uses 7SIGNAL To Keep Connections Thriving On CampusCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7SIGNAL, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, today announced the details behind its partnership with American University through a case study. The case study outlines challenges that face higher education institutions around the world stemming from the selection of new AP vendors (AP refreshes), remote learning, online testing in the classroom and monitoring connectivity issues with wireless devices campus-wide from students, faculty and staff.
Founded in 1893, American University is a world-renowned student-centered research institution located in Washington, DC. The university, which is composed of eight schools and colleges, spans almost 90 acres of campus grounds in a residential setting. With close to 15,000 students and staff, the school has two neighboring campuses which include nine residential halls, a 5,000-seat arena, a law library, a public garden, and an outdoor amphitheater.
The study explains that, as part of a continual improvement process, American University transitioned to a new access point (AP) provider. The university’s Technology Operations Group beta tested the deployment in a small group of buildings. After a year with no technical complaints from students or staff, the group rolled out the new APs across campus. However, shortly thereafter, they began to receive calls about dropped connections and poor client performance.
7SIGNAL was recommended to the IT team by internal wireless engineers so that the platform could complement the existing WLAN infrastructure with ongoing proactive monitoring of the Wi-Fi from the clients’ point of view. The new AP’s were monitored and measured while the 7SIGNAL platform analyzed the entire wireless infrastructure, including the endpoints.
Excited about the opportunity to resolve connectivity issues and gain critical visibility and control with 7SIGNAL’s products and services, the university purchased Sapphire Eye® sensors (software-enabled Wi-Fi performance sensors) and Mobile Eye® agents, which are installed onto popular versions of Windows, MacOS, Linux, and/or Android devices at critical locations throughout campus.
“We spent a lot of time working with our vendor and their engineers to troubleshoot the networking issues but were unable to determine the root cause,” said Bill Fleitz, Associate Director at American University. “It was the 7SIGNAL reports that helped us to resolve some complex issues affecting our community. With 7SIGNAL, we can unmask the underlying cause.”
