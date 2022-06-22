Sampford Advisors represents Nudge on its sale to Axonify

Sampford Advisors

The transaction represents the bank’s fifth (5th) transaction in the Workforce Management (WFM) and Human Capital Management (HCM) software space

We are pleased to announce another Workforce Management software transaction, solidifying our leadership in the space” — Ed Bryant, CEO of Sampford Advisors

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media, and telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Nudge on its sale to private equity backed Axonify.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Nudge is a leading provider of a communication, engagement, and rewards and recognition platform for frontline teams. The problem that Nudge’s platform solves is that deskless workforces are currently not equipped with digital tools needed to carry out daily operations which leads to inefficiencies that result in distorted communication, missed business opportunities, and duplications of costs.

Axonify, based in Waterloo, Ontario is a developer of an employee knowledge platform intended to help businesses enhance learning and empower people to drive measurable business results. Axonify’s acquisition of Nudge will complement the range of available tools it has for its customers and diversify the combined company’s footprint in North America. In 2021, Axonify was acquired by San Francisco-based Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm managing ~$1.7 billion, to accelerate strategic initiatives and growth opportunities.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s 7th deal of 2022 and 13th deal over the last 12 months.

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other advisor. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.