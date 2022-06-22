Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fill Announces the Addition of a New Dealer
We are delighted to partner with Box to Bench Precision as our new Dealer”WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fill today announced the addition of a new Dealer to their fast growing business. Box To Bench Precision located in Eureka, Montana can now support direct sales of Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fill through their website, direct call in, Walmart Marketplace and Amazon.
Spex•Lite® Fillers provides the world's most complete line of ultra lightweight, high-performance and patent pending filler materials for shooting bags. Spex•Lite provides various EPP and EPS fillers Made in the USA to help shooters decrease the weight of their bag and maintain high performance. The company’s more popular products are Spex•Lite® 5524B, 6807, 5064 and 5125 that can decrease weight up to 20 times lighter than sand while still providing a great base with solid lockup.
Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fill products are used by military, professional and recreational shooters, PRS competitors and hunters around the world in all types of terrains and the most demanding situations. The main benefits of the Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fill are the unbelievable weight reduction without sacrificing stability and durability.
“Our customers have made it very clear in our Annual Shooting Bag Fill Trends Survey that they want superior lightweight products, premier customer service, competitive pricing and global order fulfillment,” said Spex•Lite’s Vice President David Schabel. “We are delighted to partner with Box to Bench Precision to provide Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fillers to customers and leverage their premier customer service, order fulfillment and product expertise”. Standard products typically ship within days of the order from our dealers.
Spex•Lite® plans to add additional dealers to support growing demand for international and retail distribution. For more information or to become a Spex•Lite® Shooting Bag Fill Dealer, please contact David Schabel at dschabel@spexlite.com or call (440) 462-1500 or visit www.spexlite.com/shooting-bag-fill-1.
About Spex•Lite®: Spex•Lite® is a family-owned company located in Westlake, Ohio with a passion for customer service and innovative products that provide a competitive edge. The Company continues to experience significant sales growth through building dealer relationships, investing in product development and making it easier for customers to get best in class, patent pending products.
