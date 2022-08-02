Your Brand Voice Launches NIL Accelerator
Your Brand Voice offers digital marketing services to athletes looking to maximize their online presence.
The more you get on camera and communicate, the more people can gravitate to you and the more valuable you become. All those things make more NIL deals available for student-athletes.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Brand Voice is a digital marketing agency in Winter Springs that provides services to hotels, realtors, small businesses, golf courses, restaurants, and now athletes. Student-athletes in college sports and high school athletes (depending on the state) can now monetize their NIL (name, image, and likeness) which makes having a strong digital presence essential for student-athletes. As for businesses and brands, they are interested in partnering with athletes who have a wide reach and a growing fanbase to promote the products/services they offer. YBV Sports is looking to work with corporate athletes interested in creating content for their social media and a website for their personal brand. When speaking about helping current student-athletes, former UCF baseball second baseman and Founder of Your Brand Voice Bryan Bruce said: "I have always wanted to mentor young students, but more importantly I wanted to mentor an athlete. Here is an opportunity to go and mentor athletes in any way we can."
— Bryan Bruce
Your Brand Voice partnered with the University of Central Florida Wide Receiver Quan "Jet" Lee to assist him in building and maintaining his online presence. Together, Your Brand Voice and Lee launched Quanlee.pro, his own personal website highlighting who he is both on and off the field and also a short video series documenting Quan's journey including him signing a NIL agreement with YBV Sports, Lee visiting one of his NIL partners JS2 Cattle Co., and most recently him moving into his dorm at UCF. The video series will give fans an inside look at his mindset heading into the season as a freshman. At age 16, inspired by working for a local moving company in Gainesville, Lee created his own moving company ACE Moving which stands for Affordable, Creative, and Efficient. Also, Quan recently agreed to an NIL deal with Outback Steakhouse where he will be an Outback Teammate. Lee and the Knights open their season at home at the newly named FBC Mortgage Stadium against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on September 1st.
In addition, Your Brand Voice also partnered with the University of Pennsylvania Defensive Back Jaydon "Hodgesauce" Hodge to create a central hub for his brand in Hodgesauce.com. Hodge, who was born and raised in Ocala, Florida prides himself on being an active member of the community and showing everyone that he is "More Than An Athlete". This past Memorial Day Weekend, Your Brand Voice traveled to Ocala to meet Jaydon face-to-face for the first time at his inaugural Jaydon Hodge "More Than An Athlete" Football Camp where over 160 kids were in attendance. Hodge also had special guests including college football, NFL, and Paralympic athletes there to help assist with various drills and will be returning next year. After the camp, Hodge founded the More Than an Athlete L.L.C. to host a series of camps, tournaments & services around the country. Hodge's reason for creating the LLC was to show student-athletes to help their purpose is more than just being an athlete. On July 9th, Hodge and More Than an Athlete L.L.C. hosted their second camp at Spring Mills High School in Martinsburg, West Virginia and they have plans to return next year. In addition to creating opportunities for future athletes, Hodge secured NIL deals with Crocs, Peacock TV’s MLB Sunday Leadoff, and the Real Jewlery Company. Hodge and the Quackers will open their season at Franklin Field against the Colgate Raiders on September 17th.
About Your Brand Voice: Your Brand Voice is a full-scale digital marketing agency with a full array of top-quality marketing services. With more than 30 years of marketing experience, Your Brand Voice assists athletes, resorts, golf courses, real estate agents, restaurants, and small businesses by offering services in marketing automation, video marketing, video production, website development, social media management, and digital brand management. Your Brand Voice helps athletes create a central hub for their personal brand and help them produce authentic content for the web and social media, helping athletes better control their personal brand and engage their audience. If you are interested in a NIL partnership or want more information, go to https://yourbrandvoice.com.
