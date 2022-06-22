First Ever “Spy Ninjas Live” National Tour Based on Blockbuster YouTube Series Coming To Cities Across North America
Tickets and VIP Packages on Sale June 24
We are incredibly excited to visit our fans across the U.S. to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 40 million YouTube subscribers and 400 million monthly viewers across its YouTube channels, the Spy Ninjas today announced they will take their detective, martial arts, and hacking skills from the screen to the stage with the all new Spy Ninjas Live (www.spyninjaslive.com). Featuring Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, Spy Ninjas Live will criss-cross through scores of U.S. cities starting this fall.
— Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint
Check out a special tour video announcement featuring the Spy Ninjas at https://youtu.be/daVwpb73Ido.
VIP packages are available, and depending on the package selected, include a pre-show meet and greet with Chad and Vy, exclusive limited edition merchandise, VIP lanyard, limited edition photo signed by Chad and Vy, and early access to merchandise stands.
In the live show, the Spy Ninjas have discovered the presence of a Hacker Sleeper cell across North America and must quickly reach major cities to defeat it. They are taking over local theaters to use as their headquarters and will have access to surveillance and a team of local Ninja associates—the audience—to dismantle the cell. Join Chad and Vy this Fall and help them beat the Hackers!
“This action-packed and family friendly live show is the first touring production based on Spy Ninjas’ hit YouTube series and is a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite YouTube stars live on stage,” says Executive Producer, Tom Greenwood Mears. “At the same time, this dynamic show will introduce many young Spy Ninjas fans to their first live show in a theatre as Spy Ninjas continue their mission to save audiences and the internet from the evil Hackers.”
“We are incredibly excited to visit our fans across the U.S. to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience,” added Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint. “Like our YouTube videos, we’ll combine martial arts, stealth, and detective work to battle the Hackers, all with the help of our local Spy Ninjas fans.”
Spy Ninjas Live is expected to visit more than 30 U.S. cities beginning with its first leg this October and November, as well as another run in February and March 2023. The tour announcement comes on the heels of recent announcements from Surge Licensing--the global licensing agency for Spy Ninjas - securing Playmates Toys as the brand’s global master toy partner, and a multi-faceted publishing deal with Scholastic for the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Spy Ninjas subscribers and video views continue to trend upward. Spy Ninjas Live is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Cut and Mustard, Premier Productions, and S2BN.
Spy Ninjas is available to view on YouTube and OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and Xfinity On-Demand.
For more information, visit www.spyninjaslive.com, follow @spyninjas on Instagram; On YouTube @ Chad Wild Clay / Vy Qwaint #SpyNinjasLive
2022/2023 Tour Schedule
2022
October 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
October 28 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
October 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
October 30 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
November 3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
November 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
November 5 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre (2 shows)
November 6 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
November 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
November 11 - Tampa, FL - Straz Center for the Performing Arts
November 12 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
November 13 - Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall
November 17 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
November 18 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
November 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater (2 shows)
November 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre (2 shows)
2023
February 16 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
February 17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
February 18 - Seattle, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena (2 shows)
February 19 - Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
February 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
February 24 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
February 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Dollar Loan Center
February 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
March 2 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
March 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
March 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
March 5 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
March 9 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
March 10 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
March 11 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center
March 12 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
