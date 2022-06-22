Thunder Lands Launches Initial NFT Offering
Thunder Lands is launching Initial NFT Offering today targeting $1.7 million in NFT sales, the last step before the game is going live.
Owners of mint passes will play a very special role in our Thunderer community. These are the players and landowners that will form the core of Thunder Lands metaverse.”DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Lands, a blockchain metaverse GameFi company, is launching Initial NFT Offering today targeting $1.7 million in NFT sales, the last step before the game, and the Thunder Lands metaverse, are going live.
The INO replaces the initial plan to hold an IDO as reflecting better the business of Thunder Lands and capturing the enthusiasm of Thunderers flocking to the metaverse. The soft launch of the INO was the mystery pass sales kick off, which started over the weekend on https://market.tl.games/. Each of 250 mystery boxes contains a surprise artifact, which will be revealed after the clicker phase of the game launches as early as next week.
With mystery boxes selling at a brisk pace, the INO is expected to generate $1.7 million from sales of mint passes. There are seven kinds of mint passes: three contain weapons and armor, three – mines to mint $TNDR, and one – a loot box.
Owners of mint passes get more than just being able to buy artifacts ahead of the mass sale. Available inside of INO Development Area, mint passes provide access to content that is not accessible to outsiders. This content includes NFTs, gaming benefits and news updates that would have material effect on game economics in near future. Put simply, owners of mint passes can make more money faster in Thunder Lands.
INO will be closely followed by the clicker release – the first stage of the actual game launching, which soon will be followed by the launch of the rest of the actual metaverse.
Thunder Lands previously held private funding rounds, raising $2 million. At the moment, Thunder Lands gaming mechanics are being tested both internally and with gaming guilds partners. The end of beta testing and the clicker launch are expected as early as next week.
For more news join Thunder Lands’ Telegram channel: https://t.me/ThunderLands, or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Thunder_Lands or on Discord https://discord.gg/6kTGD9ZkYC. Game play and NFT showreel can be found here: https://youtu.be/N-RIHGvjImU.
About Thunder Lands
Closely held, Dubai-based Thunder Lands is a virtual gaming metaverse in the Dark Fantasy genre. It is a string of dark worlds, where players jump into the shoes of mercenaries and treasure-seekers. To play the game, players need access to TNDR tokens, initially available to purchase in-game NFT assets. After the pre-sale these tokens will be available for purchase on several exchanges.
Thunder Lands game play and NFT showreel