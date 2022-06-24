Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,621 in the last 365 days.

Perception re-invents linear TV streaming with its unique & innovative fully managed TVCDN

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • First unified CDN to natively embed advanced online video functionality
• Catch-up-TV instant replay available directly in player & in EPG
• Flexible monetisation options both inbuilt and via API integration
• Success based pricing - low setup and revenue share options

London | 22nd June 2022: Perception Group announce that they are launching a fully managed TV CDN with natively embedded advanced online video functionality . Perception TVCDN offers advanced TV features not normally available via traditional CDNs including linear channel streaming that automatically generates Catch Up TV, removing expensive and time-consuming post production requirements.

Perception TVCDN delivers high end IPTV functionality for the OTT market, including live streaming, Catchup TV, VOD, Network PVR.

Delivered within a fully managed service environment, advanced features include:

• Integrated video streaming within its proprietary TV CDN
• Native white label multiscreen apps
• Instant visual rewind for live and on demand TV.
• Right to left UI for Arabic languages.
• Ad funded, subscription and transactional monetisation options
• Success based pricing with no per TB CDN fees or OVP licensing.

Features like this and many more, will give channel and content owners a quick, easy and state of the art online service in conjunction with cost effective and success based pricing.

Gregor Fuis, Perception Group CTO said: We are very excited about this next stage in the evolution of the Perception platform. Our mature software has been powering live customer installations with 99.999% uptime for many years. The fully managed next-genPerception cloud infrastructure is in final testing and will be available to clients in Q4-22 supporting the ever increasing number of customers who want a professionally managed and the most advanced OTT video service inclusive of content sourcing and global distribution.

About Perception Group Inc.

Perception Group Inc. is an industry innovator that develops and operates TVCDN cloud services utilising its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN. The first multiscreen TV platform that delivers live streaming TV, catch-up TV, cloud PVR, video on demand, subscriber management and billing services embedded directly in a unified TVCDN purpose-built for multiscreen IPTV & OTT.

Perception TVCDN™ is a proven product, in continuous development and commercial use for over 17 years, available as an on-premise SaaS solution for operators who wish to self-manage infrastructure or as PaaS fully managed solution for those who wish to outsource the complete white label operational platform. Perception TVCDN is ideal for Telcos, ISPs, broadcasters, channel and content owners looking to provide global or local TV services on managed network or OTT.

Peter Cox
Perception TVCDN
email us here

You just read:

Perception re-invents linear TV streaming with its unique & innovative fully managed TVCDN

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.