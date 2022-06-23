The Making of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical

https://facebook.com/melodybayproductions/

PEOPLE R READY-The Musical

Melody Bay Production, LLC

Melody Bay Production, LLC

Composer Team

Composer Team

Melody Bay productions, LLC, teams up with True Facade Pictures to produce a documentary film about the making of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical.

TWIN CITIES, MN, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Cities based creative and production agency, Melody Bay Productions, LLC, teams up with Mankato based film Company, True Facade Pictures, to produce a documentary film about the making of a new original, American musical called PEOPLE R READY-The Musical.

The Musical:
PEOPLE R READY-The Musical, with music and lyrics written by Alex Twum, Ray Evangelista, and James Gutzman, and book writing by Tom David Barna, is a fun-loving story of students returning for the fall semester on the campus of Dakota college. Romance is in the air and so is the excitement of making new friends, catching up on lost time and preparing for the drama department’s upcoming musical auditions. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is whether campus life will ever be like it was before facemasks and vaccines. Oh, who cares, let's sing, dance and be happy. The full play will be made available worldwide in the winter of 2022 and made available to professional theatre, community theatre, college theatre and high school theatre. The availability of the play will include the script, sheet music, recorded music, and writer collaboration.

The Film:
The short documentary will discover the creation process behind the music, the writing, the acting, production, and the development of this new original, American musical, and will culminate in capturing an abridged version debuting at Minnesota’s famous Fringe Theater Festival.

For More Information:
Contact the producer and publisher of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical at peoplerready@gmail.com.
Visit their website at: https://peoplerreadythemusical.com/ for additional information about the availability of the play for production.
Like and Follow us on Facebook https;//facebook.com/peoplerready/

James Gutzman
Melody Bay Productions, LLC
+1 612-240-0964
peoplerready@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Making of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Gutzman
Melody Bay Productions, LLC
+1 612-240-0964 peoplerready@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Melody Bay Productions, LLC

Twin Cities, Minnesota, MN
United States
+1 612-240-0964
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Melody Bay Productions, LLC

More From This Author
The Making of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical
New Original Musical to Debut in Minneapolis in August, 2022
Twin City Musicians Developing Original Musical
View All Stories From This Author