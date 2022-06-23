The Making of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical
Melody Bay productions, LLC, teams up with True Facade Pictures to produce a documentary film about the making of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical.TWIN CITIES, MN, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Cities based creative and production agency, Melody Bay Productions, LLC, teams up with Mankato based film Company, True Facade Pictures, to produce a documentary film about the making of a new original, American musical called PEOPLE R READY-The Musical.
The Musical:
PEOPLE R READY-The Musical, with music and lyrics written by Alex Twum, Ray Evangelista, and James Gutzman, and book writing by Tom David Barna, is a fun-loving story of students returning for the fall semester on the campus of Dakota college. Romance is in the air and so is the excitement of making new friends, catching up on lost time and preparing for the drama department’s upcoming musical auditions. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is whether campus life will ever be like it was before facemasks and vaccines. Oh, who cares, let's sing, dance and be happy. The full play will be made available worldwide in the winter of 2022 and made available to professional theatre, community theatre, college theatre and high school theatre. The availability of the play will include the script, sheet music, recorded music, and writer collaboration.
The Film:
The short documentary will discover the creation process behind the music, the writing, the acting, production, and the development of this new original, American musical, and will culminate in capturing an abridged version debuting at Minnesota’s famous Fringe Theater Festival.
For More Information:
Contact the producer and publisher of PEOPLE R READY-The Musical at peoplerready@gmail.com.
Visit their website at: https://peoplerreadythemusical.com/ for additional information about the availability of the play for production.
Like and Follow us on Facebook https;//facebook.com/peoplerready/
James Gutzman
Melody Bay Productions, LLC
+1 612-240-0964
peoplerready@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other