YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH DEI IN ACTION SERIES HONORING LGBTQIA+ LEADERS BREAKING STEREOTYPES
Nation’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm collaborates with LGBTQIA+ leaders to elevate DEI awareness in today’s culture and community.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-owned management consulting firm, announced details of its next DEI in Action Series virtual event, “Say it Loud and Proud: Breaking Industry Stereotypes,” Registration is now open for the informative online event, which will take place on Friday, June 24 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm EST, to honor and celebrate Pride Month.
It’s 2022, and LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual gender) leaders across industries are continuously underrepresented. In this thought-provoking conversation, LGBTQIA+ leaders share their journey of getting to the top in their respective fields, providing insight to decision-makers to help increase access, promotion and inclusivity in the workplace.
Confirmed speakers include:
Mayme Hostetter, President at Relay Graduate School of Education
Ruben Porras-Sánchez, Senior Vice President and Agent at The Harry Walker Agency
Gilberto Orozco, Consultant and Manager of Business Strategy at Yardstick Management
The Honorable Francisco J. Alvarez De Soto, Lawyer, Political Economist, and Former Foreign Minister of Panama
Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Executive Director of GLSEN
This month’s event is the second annual Pride Month session within the DEI In Action Series, which was first launched in February 2021 in honor of Black History Month. The series was initiated by Yardstick Management to highlight leaders of diverse backgrounds that are elevating DEI awareness in their own unique ways and across industries. These events take place on the last Friday of every celebrated month from 12-1 pm EST. In addition to Pride Month, past events include Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Hispanic Heritage Month. This year, Yardstick also launched its first Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month DEI In Action Series event.
“Pride Month is important to me as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in business,” said Gilberto Orozco, “I feel it’s critical to reflect on what inclusivity is for the LGBTQIA+ community and also challenge why more isn’t being done holistically in the present. The goal of this series has been to have multi-faceted conversations and give advice to our audience so they can implement changes within their teams and workplaces. I’m excited to join as a speaker this week.”
In addition, Yardstick Management is continuing its commitment to transforming leadership through the groundbreaking Yardstick Management Institute. On the heels of its success in January 2022, the firm announced the second installment which will take place in July 2022. The goal of the Institute is to create a vulnerable space for people-leaders and senior executives to have critical conversations regarding topics such as work-life balance, investing in diversity, navigating change, and silencing self-doubt with a mission to level the playing field for marginalized communities. Registration is now open.
Registration details can be found here for the upcoming “Say it Loud and Proud: Breaking Industry Stereotypes” DEI in Action event on Friday, June 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
About Yardstick Management
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
In 2021 alone, the management consulting firm increased revenue by 166%, grew its employee base by 42%, and impacted over 2,600,000 employees across global corporate, non-profit, and educational organizations including, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, MIT, Orangetheory Fitness, PLBY Group Inc., Davita Kidney Care, Whirlpool, Roark Capital, and more. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
