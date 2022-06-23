Congratulations, Canada, on signing the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases!
The Kigali Declaration will mobilize global actors to end neglected tropical diseases (image courtesy: 100% Committed/Uniting to Combat NTDs).
Canada’s only neglected tropical disease-focused organization sends congratulatory message to the Government of Canada
Congratulations to the Government of Canada on this endorsement! It is clear that Canada is committed to the world's most vulnerable people— the 1.7 billion affected by neglected tropical diseases."MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effect Hope, a Canadian global health organization that supports initiatives to enhance the health and well-being of people affected by neglected tropical diseases, congratulates the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister for International Development, and the Government of Canada for signing the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases, this morning.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
The Minister released a video announcing Canada’s commitment to the Declaration on Thursday morning. This announcement came during the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases, which is taking place alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.
“Excellencies, dear colleagues, and esteemed participants attending the Kigali summit, I join you on behalf of Canada to sign the Kigali Declaration. We stand firmly behind the commitment to eliminate neglected tropical diseases by 2030 as part of our collective efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Minister Sajjan, “Canada’s commitment is to advocate for the integration of neglected tropical diseases when providing health services. We also need to ensure that Primary Health Care takes a gender-based approach to reduce the impact of these diseases on women and girls. We have more to do, but by working together as part of this effort, we can save lives. Thank you. Merci Beaucoup,” he continued.
The Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases strives to activate political will, community commitment, resources, and action to end unnecessary suffering from neglected tropical diseases. This Declaration calls for commitments from countries, non-government organizations, pharmaceutical companies, youth organizations, and other key players to provide these resources and action through the next decade to achieve goals outlined in World Health Organization’s Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap 2030.
The Government of Canada has joined other countries, such as Germany, Tanzania, and Japan, and organizations and companies, like Effect Hope, the Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases, the Carter Center, and Sight Savers in signing this Declaration.
Effect Hope is grateful for Canada’s leadership. The Government’s endorsement of the Kigali Declaration will make a difference for many millions of at-risk people.
"Congratulations to the Government of Canada on this endorsement! It is clear that Canada is indeed committed to the world's most vulnerable people," explained Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope. "Many of those people include some of the 1.7 billion people affected by neglected tropical diseases— a group of 20 infectious and other conditions that debilitate, disfigure, and can kill," she added.
“With 1 in 5 people in the world today affected by neglected tropical diseases, a global effort is needed now,” explained Maneesh Phillip, Effect Hope’s Director of International Programs. “I am thrilled that Canada is committing to support work to address these terrible diseases that impact health and well-being. These diseases compromise a just and equal future for many,” he emphasized.
This is the second global declaration on neglected tropical diseases. The first was the London Declaration in 2012. Because of commitments then, the world has already made astounding progress toward ending the negative impact of neglected tropical diseases. Over the last decade:
46 countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease
600 million people no longer require treatment for neglected tropical diseases
Sleeping sickness and Guinea worm disease are at an all-time low (these diseases have created suffering for centuries)
To learn more about the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases or Effect Hope, please visit www.effecthope.org/kigali.
ABOUT EFFECT HOPE
Effect Hope is a Canadian Christian global health organization that partners with others to bring hope and restoration to people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy and lymphatic filariasis. These diseases cause illness and disabilities, perpetuate poverty, invite discrimination, and eliminate hope. For about 130 years, Effect Hope has worked hand-in-hand with affected communities and people to find innovative solutions to ensure that those living with neglected tropical diseases thrive with hope. With partners and supporters, Effect Hope seeks to create a world where people overcome neglected tropical diseases like leprosy – A world full of hope.
