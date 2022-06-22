Half-a-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots battle it out at an estimated $312 million each

JACKSON, MISS. – Despite the extreme heat, one lucky lottery player should be feeling pretty cool knowing they won the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $542,000.

The player purchased the winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket from Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The winning numbers drawn were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for the Saturday, June 25, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000.

Jackpot Update

The race is on for the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots with both boasting estimated jackpot amounts of $312 million. The drawing for Powerball is tonight, June 22, while the Mega Millions drawing is Friday, June 24. Estimated cash payouts are $175.1 million for Powerball and $173.6 million for Mega Millions.

Summer of Fun heats up

The June 20 drawing yielded big winners from Brandon, Biloxi, Oxford, Roxie, Bay St. Louis, Wesson, Pearl and Phenix City, Ala. All winners were selected from a random drawing and have been mailed certified letters. The top prize from the June 20 drawing is $10,000.

The next Summer of Fun drawing will be held July 11. There’s no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms.

