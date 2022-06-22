Quantum Master Inventor and Classiq CEO Nir Minerbi Announced as Featured Speaker at Quantum Computing Leaders Summit
Nir Minerbi, Classiq CEO
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and business leaders will acquire critical knowledge to establish a resilient quantum computing strategy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that Nir Minerbi, Master Inventor and Chief Executive Officer at Classiq Technologies, will be the Featured Speaker at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit. The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and business leaders will acquire critical knowledge from today’s quantum computing leaders to establish a resilient quantum computing strategy. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading chief executives in quantum computing. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST. To access the live broadcast online, please click here.
“Many leaders are unprepared for the impending disruptive phases of the quantum industry life cycle. Classiq Technologies, the two year-old startup, has demonstrated leadership in shaping the future of quantum computing software. Consequently, we are very pleased that Nir Minerbi, the CEO of Classiq Technologies, will be the Featured Speaker at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit,” said Maëva Ghonda, Global Quantum Computing IP Expert. “Nir is a renowned global leader and a master inventor in the field of quantum computing software. Under Nir's leadership, Classiq has quickly secured prized intellectual property (IP). Nir is a named inventor on the company's key IP, including United States Patent No. US11281988B1 which is titled: Re-Generation of a Gate-Level Quantum Circuit Based on Gate-Level Analysis.”
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit will feature the following global leaders:
* Opening Remarks: Maëva Ghonda, Chair and Global Quantum Computing IP Expert
* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq Technologies
Roundtable Discussion:
* Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq Technologies
* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing
* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC
* Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director at the United States Air Force Research Laboratory
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission
For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website by clicking here.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences, including: quantum computing education courses, conferences and multimedia content. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses, quantum computing conferences and events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
